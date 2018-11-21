Cleveland reunion arrives for LeBron

In this Thursday, Dec. 2, 2010, file photo, a Cleveland Cavaliers fan yells at Miami Heat forward LeBron James (6) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Cleveland. For the first time since leaving as a free agent and signing with the Los Angeles Lakers last summer, James returns Wednesday night, Nov. 21, 2018, to a city still grappling with losing him again. But unlike his previous return, the 32-year-old is coming home to be celebrated for what he did during his second stint with the Cavaliers. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND -- The air was heavy, heaving with hatred.

And when LeBron James skipped onto the Quicken Loans Arena floor on Dec. 2, 2010, with his Miami teammates, scorned Cleveland fans aimed their fury at one of their own, the kid from Akron who was shaken by the experience.

James was profanely taunted, booed and mocked. It was vile. It was personal.

Eight years later, he'll feel loved.

James returns to Cleveland tonight for the first time since leaving as a free agent last summer and signing with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's coming back to a city still grappling with losing him again and wondering what might have been had the world's best all-around player stayed.

But unlike his previous comeback, the 33-year-old is coming home to be saluted for what he did during 11 years with the Cavaliers.

He revived a franchise, lifted an entire region and brought a championship.

"It's going to be fun," said Cavs forward Kyle Korver, who spent two seasons with James. "LeBron had an incredible run in Cleveland. He touched Cleveland. He touched Akron. Us as individuals, we were all fortunate to get some time with him. I think hopefully he feels that. I think it's going to be positive overall, and it should be."

Early in the game, the Cavs will show a video tribute of the franchise's career leader in virtually every statistical category.

The images will capture his stirring run in Cleveland -- the buzzer-beating shots, the iconic chase-down block on Golden State's Andre Iguodala in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, James' teary reaction to winning an NBA title and the parade celebrating the city's first sports championship in 52 years.

There will also be reminders of his immense impact off the court, including the opening of his I Promise School in Akron, an elementary school for at-risk kids.

But he's keeping his perspective on this Thanksgiving week homecoming.

"I don't try to put too much into it," he said Sunday night in Miami after scoring 51 in a win over the Heat. "I will see some familiar faces. I'll think about some of the good. I'll think about some of the bad. I'll think about some of the great times that I had with the franchise, obviously. And then once the tip-ball gets going, it'll be time to go to work."

On that cold December night in 2010, James wasn't sure what to expect months after his "taking my talents to South Beach" announcement had incensed Cleveland fans, driving some to burn his jersey.

While the negativity crashed down upon him, James soared. He performed his pregame chalk-toss ritual and then dropped 38 points on the Cavs in Miami's 118-90 rout that galvanized the Heat and teased two future titles.

In 2010, he came back a villain. Now, he's a champion -- Cleveland's own.

James said he isn't sure what kind of reaction he'll receive, but he's confident it won't be anything like before.

"I think whatever happens, happens," he said. "But I will be in uniform, I will be there and I will be trying to get a victory. That's what's most important."

LeBron James faces the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland for the first time today since he signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Lakers.

