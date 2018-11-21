• Melissa Ewing said she heard screaming and immediately thought abduction when she saw her daughter's car leaving a shopping center parking lot in Knoxville, Tenn., prompting her to ram the car with her own vehicle to rescue her 4-year-old grandson as two suspects jumped out and ran.

• Shaurice Jones, 36, of Bath, Pa., faces child endangerment and other counts after her 12-year-old son refused to go to the dentist and climbed onto the hood of her car, and she drove with him on there for about 2 miles, police said.

• Elijah Mealancon, a New Orleans minister who prosecutors said urged Katrina flood victims to pool their state home-repair grants with him to lower material and labor costs, was convicted of stealing $33,000 after the repairs were never done.

• Steve Gronow, a collector from Howell, Mich., was ordered by a federal judge to surrender two antique lenses, which once were used in now-automated lighthouses in Maine and Detroit and are worth at least $600,000, that he bought from sellers who were not authorized to sell the U.S. Coast Guard-owned items.

• William Pollard, 100, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel who was 25 when he landed in 1944 on Omaha Beach during World War II, was awarded the French Legion of Honor, the country's highest honor, at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.

• Stacey Honowitz, 56, was restored to her $108,000-a-year job as a prosecutor in Broward County, Fla., and no longer faces shoplifting charges involving $43 in cosmetics after prosecutors in Miami decided not to pursue the misdemeanor case that Honowitz's attorney said resulted from an "honest mistake."

• Jacob Coleman, 25, of New Albany, Miss., arrested on a shoplifting charge in Tupelo, was later charged with a felony after jailers said he tried to post bail using 11 counterfeit $100 bills.

• Cory Hutcheson, 35, the sheriff of Mississippi County, Mo., who misused a cellphone-tracking tool to track the whereabouts of a judge, law officers and others, will resign after pleading guilty to wire fraud and identity theft charges, federal prosecutors say.

• Igor Vorotinov, 54, arrested in Moldova after he was accused of faking his own death with the help of his wife seven years ago to collect a $2 million life insurance policy, was returned to Minnesota to face federal fraud charges, prosecutors said.

