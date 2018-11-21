Little Rock man arrested after firing gun at ex-girlfriend, new boyfriend, authorities say

A Little Rock man was arrested late Tuesday after he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, police said.

When authorities responded to the 4800 block of Terra Vista Circle, they found 28-year-old Darren Johnson holding a gun, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. Officers instructed Johnson to drop the weapon, and he ran, the report stated.

According to the report, police determined after Johnson’s arrest that he fired the gun toward his ex-girlfriend and her current boyfriend. The report did not indicate that either person was injured.

As of Wednesday morning, Johnson was being held at Pulaski County jail and was charged with two counts of committing a terroristic act, possession of a firearm by certain persons, theft by receiving and fleeing.