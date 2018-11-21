Suspect in Arkansas killing fatally shot by deputy, sheriff says

A suspect wanted in a murder case in Magnolia was fatally shot Tuesday night by an Arkansas sheriff's deputy, authorities said.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released by officials, but he was said to be a suspect in the fatal shooting Monday of 24-year-old Damarras Akheen “Squirt” Henderson at a Magnolia hotel.

A Columbia County sheriff's deputy went to Preston Apartments in Magnolia in an attempt to arrest a suspect who was wanted on a first-degree murder charge, according to a news release.

“Shots were fired, the suspect was hit and was transported to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room where he later died,” Sheriff Mike Loe said in a statement.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said his agency's criminal investigation division is conducting an investigation in connection into the shooting involving the deputy.

“The case file will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force was justified as prescribed under Arkansas law,” Sadler said.

Henderson, of El Dorado, was found dead Monday evening at the Magnuson Hotel after a report of a shot fired in the area.

Hours earlier on Monday, Magnolia resident Jarious Shaw died after being shot in the chest. Loe said the 22-year-old was a resident of the Preston Apartments.

No suspect has been arrested in Shaw's killing.

The Magnolia Banner News contributed to this report.