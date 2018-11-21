• A group of young Americans who campaigned against gun violence after surviving a deadly shooting at their Florida school have received a prize from former South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Tutu said in a statement Tuesday that the students showed that "children can move the world," and he compared the U.S. movement for gun control that they started to other big peace movements. The Nobel laureate, who is 87 and has health problems, attended the ceremony in Cape Town, South Africa, for the International Children's Peace Prize, an initiative of the Netherlands-based KidsRights Foundation. The prize went to David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez, Jaclyn Corin and Matt Deitsch, who were students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when 17 people were killed there on Valentine's Day. A former student was arrested and is awaiting trial in the case.

• Martha Stewart's first Uber ride didn't turn out quite as well as she hoped. Stewart ordered the "most expensive version" Monday outside Tiffany's flagship store in New York City. As Stewart explained on Instagram, she wanted to be picked up on Fifth Avenue and 57th Street. Stewart wrote that the first car did not show up and the second parked "halfway down" the street where she "could not see the license plate." That car was pointed in the wrong direction, delaying her journey as the car snaked through midtown Manhattan traffic. But the worst part, she said, was that the car "was a mess inside and out!!!!!!!!" She posted a picture that showed debris on the floor and two water bottles. Uber said it was disappointed to hear about Stewart's first experience and that it has reached out to her and her team.

• Michael B. Jordan is a Hollywood heavyweight starring in the boxing film Creed II. But the 31-year-old actor is also making some big moves behind the scenes. His production company, Outlier Society Productions, was among the first to embrace the inclusion rider, adopting the pledge to seek diverse casts and crews just days after Frances McDormand referenced it at the Oscars. Jordan was also influential in WarnerMedia making a similar agreement, leaving Warner Bros. the sole major studio thus far to sign up. Jordan said in an interview that he hopes "other studios and other productions will follow our lead and demand the same thing from their sets." Creed II, the sequel to the hit 2015 Rocky spinoff, opens today. Jordan said that with all that's going on both professional and personally, he's "trying to find my place in all of it," adding: "So to be able to use one to help the other, is something. To try to find your voice."

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this April 24, 2018, file photo, Martha Stewart attends the Time 100 Gala celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world in New York.

Photo by Invision/AP file photo

In this Jan. 30, 2018 file photo, Michael B. Jordan poses for a portrait at a press junket at the Montage Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, Calif.

A Section on 11/21/2018