Off the Wire

BASKETBALL

Cavs done with Smith

Disgruntled Cavaliers forward J.R. Smith has gotten his wish: He is parting ways with Cleveland. The Cavaliers announced Tuesday that Smith "will no longer be with team as the organization works with JR and his representation regarding his future." Smith requested a trade earlier this season. The 33-year-old has been dismayed with his role and the team's direction in the first season since LeBron James left for the second time as a free agent. Smith's departure is the latest upheaval in a stormy season for Cleveland, which is league-worst 2-13. Coach Tyronn Lue was fired last month and All-Star forward Kevin Love is sidelined indefinitely following foot surgery.

FOOTBALL

'Pacman' Jones waived

Adam "Pacman" Jones' short stint in Denver is over. The Broncos waived the 14-year veteran Tuesday after he'd appeared in 7 games, posting 9 tackles and 1 interception and 3 pass breakups. At 35, Jones might have a hard time finding another team in need of a cornerback/kick returner. He signed with Denver in August. Coach Vance Joseph, who once served as an assistant in Cincinnati, vouched for Jones, who spent eight seasons with the Bengals.

BASEBALL

Hickey leaving Cubs

Jim Hickey is leaving the Chicago Cubs after one season as the team's pitching coach. The Cubs say Hickey stepped down for personal reasons. Chicago's uncertain situation with its coaching staff could affect its search for a replacement for the respected Hickey. Manager Joe Maddon is entering the final year of his contract, and Theo Epstein has said the club will not be offering an extension before the start of the 2019 season. In Hickey's one season with the organization, Chicago ranked third in the majors with a 3.65 team ERA. The Cubs went 95-68 and lost to Colorado in the NL wild-card game. Hickey was hired a year ago to replace Chris Bosio. Hickey also has been a pitching coach with Houston and Tampa Bay.

Mets release Mejia

Pitcher Jenrry Mejia was released Tuesday by the New York Mets after serving three drug suspensions. The 29-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic was told in July by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred that he could return to the big leagues in 2019. Mejia was suspended for life on Feb. 12, 2016, after his third positive test for a banned steroid. The drug agreement allowed him to apply a year later for reinstatement that would be effective a minimum of two years after the ban started, with the decision at the commissioner's discretion. Mejia was the Mets' closer in 2014 and was suspended for 80 games on April 11, 2015, following a positive test for Stanozolol, a drug popular among bodybuilders. Mejia returned on July 12, appeared in seven games for New York, then was banned for 162 games on July 28 after a positive test for Stanozolol and Boldenone. The third suspension was for a positive test for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid generally used by veterinarians on horses. Mejia is 9-14 with a 3.68 ERA in 18 starts and 95 relief appearances. In addition to random drug tests, he is subject annually to six additional urine tests and three additional blood tests.

SOCCER

Italy downs U.S.

Matteo Politano scored his first international goal in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, and Italy beat the United States 1-0 in an exhibition Tuesday night in Genk, Belgium, as 20-year-old Christian Pulisic became the youngest captain in the modern history of the American team. In likely the final game for the Americans under interim coach Dave Sarachan, Ethan Horvath made his first international appearance since January and had several sprawling saves for the U.S. Politano, a 25-year-old winger playing his second match for Italy, broke through with seconds remaining when he passed to Marco Verratti and sprinted through the penalty area. The return pass bounced off a defender to Poitano, who beat Horvath from 8 yards. Pulisic was the only holdover in the U.S. starting lineup from last Thursday's 3-0 loss at England. At 20 years, 63 days, Pulisic bettered Landon Donovan, who was 22 years, 220 days when he first captained the Americans in a World Cup qualifier at El Salvador on Oct. 9, 2004, a match regular captain Claudio Reyna missed because of a quadriceps injury. Before last week, Pulisic had played just once for the U.S. since the defeat at Trinidad and Tobago in October 2017 that ended the Americans' streak of seven consecutive World Cup appearances. Coach Bruce Arena quit after the loss in Trinidad and was replaced by Sarachan, his top assistant. Sarachan guided the Americans to 3 wins, 5 losses and 4 ties in 12 exhibitions, giving debuts to 23 players in the transition to a younger roster ahead of next year's CONCACAF Gold Cup.

WINTER SPORTS

Vonn injures knee

Lindsey Vonn says she injured her knee in a training crash and will miss the upcoming World Cup speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta. The three-time Olympic medalist didn't specify which knee she hurt in a super-G wipeout on Monday, but she said on her social media accounts she won't need surgery. She added: "Don't worry though, I am down but I am NOT out!!" The 34-year-old Vonn plans to retire after the season. She has 82 World Cup victories, leaving her five away from breaking the record held by Ingemar Stenmark of Sweden. Vonn has 18 victories at Lake Louise, which will host two downhill races and a super-G starting Nov. 30. She was kept out of the 2014 Sochi Games by a right knee that needed reconstructive surgeries.

FOOTBALL

Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalists named

First-year eligible Tony Gonzalez, Ed Reed and Champ Bailey are among the semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

In all, 13 defensive players, nine on offense and three coaches — Jimmy Johnson (Arkansas Razorbacks), Tom Flores and Don Coryell — made the cut.

Making it to the semifinals for the first time, although previously eligible, are Flores and linebacker Zach Thomas.

Already finalists for the hall are contributors Gil Brandt and Pat Bowlen, and senior committee nominee Johnny Robinson.

The 25 modern-day finalists from an original group of 103 will be reduced to 15 on Jan. 3. The selection meeting will be Feb. 2, the day before the Super Bowl, in Atlanta.

Inductions will be on Aug. 3 at the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.

The other semifinalists:

Steve Atwater (Arkansas Razorbacks), safety; Ronde Barber, cornerback/safety; Tony Boselli, tackle; Isaac Bruce, wide receiver; LeRoy Butler, safety; Alan Faneca, guard; Torry Holt, wide receiver; Steve Hutchinson, guard; Edgerrin James, running back; Ty Law, cornerback; John Lynch, safety; Clay Matthews, linebacker; Kevin Mawae, center/guard; Karl Mecklenburg, linebacker; Sam Mills, linebacker; Richard Seymour, defensive lineman; Hines Ward, wide receiver; and Darren Woodson, safety.

