Passenger killed in crash in northeast Arkansas, troopers say

A passenger was killed in a wreck in Greene County on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. in the city of Paragould, according to a report from Arkansas State Police. Patricia Haynie, 50, of Hoxie, was riding in a 1998 Lexus that was traveling east on U.S. 412. A 2016 Chevrolet truck traveling west turned into the Lexus' path before the vehicles collided, the report states.

Haynie was killed.

Conditions were described as clear and dry at the time of the crash.

At least 439 people have died on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.