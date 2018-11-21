PREP FOOTBALL Reece 2.0

SPRINGDALE -- The QB Wall of Honor at Shiloh Christian is impressive and includes some of the greatest to ever take snaps in the state.

Their success is also on display in the overflowing trophy case at the school gymnasium where the hardware from seven state championships trophies rest.

Arkansas Football Playoffs CLASS 7A First round Friday, Nov. 9 C1 North Little Rock, C2 Bryant, W1 Bentonville High, W2 Bentonville West earn first-round byes C5 FS Southside 35, W4 Springdale High 28 C3 Conway 49, W6 Rogers High 7 C4 FS Northside 35, W5 Van Buren 0 W3 Fayetteville 45, C6 LR Catholic 17 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 16 C1 North Little Rock 48, FS Southside 45 W2 Bentonville West 31, Conway 17 FS Northside 30, W1 Bentonville 17 C2 Bryant 28, Fayetteville 25 Semifinals Friday, Nov. 23 Bentonville West (7-4) at North Little Rock (11-0) FS Northside (8-4) at Bryant (9-2) Championship Saturday, Dec. 1 at War Memorial Stadium Bentonville West-North Little Rock winner vs. FS Northside-Bryant winner, 6:30 p.m. CLASS 6A First round Friday, Nov. 9 W1 Greenwood, W2 Benton, E1 West Memphis, E2 Marion have first-round bye E4 Searcy 49, W5 Siloam Springs 42 E6 Sylvan Hills 31, W3 Russellville 29 E5 Pine Bluff 21, W4 El Dorado 15 E3 Jonesboro 47, W6 Lake Hamilton 44 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 16 W1 Greenwood 35, Searcy 0 Sylvan Hills 17, E2 Marion 14 E1 West Memphis 34, Pine Bluff 6 W2 Benton 38, Jonesboro 37 Semifinals Friday, Nov. 23 Sylvan Hills (5-7) at Greenwood (10-1) Benton (9-2) at West Memphis (11-0) Championship Saturday, Dec. 1 at War Memorial Stadium Sylvan Hills-Greenwood winner vs. Benton-West Memphis winner, noon CLASS 5A First round Friday, Nov. 9 E1 Blytheville 41, S4 Hot Springs Lakeside 27 W2 Morrilton 28, C3 LR Parkview 26 S1 Texarkana 27, E4 Nettleton 7 C2 LR Christian 63, W3 Greenbrier 26 C1 Pulaski Academy 57, W4 Alma 21 S2 LR McClellan 24, E3 Valley View 14 W1 Harrison 49, C4 White Hall 7 E2 Wynne 10, S3 Camden Fairview 6 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 16 Morrilton 45, Blytheville 20 LR Christian 48, Texarkana 24 Pulaski Academy 58, LR McClellan 8 Harrison 49, Wynne 14 Semifinals Friday, Nov. 23 LR Christian (11-1) at Morrilton (8-4) Harrison (12-0) at Pulaski Academy (11-1) Championship Friday, Nov. 30 at War Memorial Stadium LR Christian-Morrilton winner vs. Harrison-Pulaski Academy winner, 7 p.m. CLASS 4A First round Friday, Nov. 9 1st-4 Ozark, 1st-2 Stuttgart have first-round byes 3rd-2 Lonoke 35, 4th-1 Prairie Grove 26 1st-7 Pulaski Robinson 47, 5th-4 Pottsville 12 3rd-8 Hamburg 31, 3rd-1 Lincoln 20 1st-3 Rivercrest 36, 5th-7 Fountain Lake 14 2nd-2 Heber Springs 31, 5th-3 Pocahontas 20 1st-8 Warren 44, 4th-2 CAC 14 3rd-7 Arkadelphia 37, 3rd-3 Gosnell 0 3rd-4 Dardanelle 31, 4th-3 Jonesboro Westside 22 2nd-8 Dumas 38, 5th-2 Batesville Southside 7 4th-8 Helena-West Helena Central 8, 2nd-1 Pea Ridge 0, OT 1st-1 Shiloh Christian 49, 4th-8 Star City 6 2nd-4 Mena 31, 5th-1 Gentry 7 2nd-7 Nashville 36, 4th-4 Elkins 0 4th-7 Bauxite 21, 2nd-3 Trumann 6 Second round Friday, Nov. 16 1st-4 Ozark 34, Lonoke 0 Pulaski Robinson 49, Hamburg 29 Rivercrest 50, Heber Springs 36 Arkadelphia 41, Warren 14 Stuttgart 21, Dardanelle 13 Dumas 34, Helena-West Helena Central 30 Shiloh Christian 59, Mena 7 Nashville 41, Bauxite 18 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 23 Pulaski Robinson (10-2) at Ozark (9-2) Dumas (11-1) at Rivercrest (11-1) Arkadelphia (7-5) at Stuttgart (9-1) Nashville (10-2) at Shiloh Christian (11-1) Semifinals Friday, Nov. 30 Pulaski Robinson-Ozark winner vs. Dumas-Rivercrest winner Arkadelphia-Stuttgart winner vs. Nashville-Shiloh Christian winner Championship Saturday, Dec. 8 at War Memorial Stadium Teams to be determined, 6:30 p.m. CLASS 3A First round Friday, Nov. 9 1st-5 Smackover, 1st-4 Glen Rose have first-round byes 3rd-4 Danville 55, 4th-2 Yellville-Summit 12 5th-5 Fouke (4-6) at 1st-3 Osceola (8-2) 3rd-1 Mansfield 27, 3rd-2 Melbourne 20 1st-6 Rison 50, 5th-3 Hoxie 19 2nd-4 Mayflower 60, 5th-6 Pine Bluff Dollarway 22 2nd-1 Lamar 38, 4th-4 Atkins 24 2nd-2 Harding Academy 27, 4th-1 Greenland 13 3rd-5 Camden Harmony Grove 62, 4th-6 Barton 36 1st-1 Booneville 49, 5th-4 Baptist Prep 0 3rd-3 Walnut Ridge 37, 3rd-6 Lake Village 22 1st-2 Clinton 49, 5th-1 Charleston 0 2nd-5 Prescott 42, 5th-2 Mountain View 6 2nd-3 Newport 35, 4th-5 Centerpoint 0 2nd-6 McGehee 24, 4th-3 Piggott 14 Second round Friday, Nov. 16 1st-5 Smackover 49, Danville 35 Osceola 53, Mansfield 24 Rison 62, Mayflower 20 Lamar 32, Harding Academy 13 Camden Harmony Grove 47, 1st-4 Glen Rose 28 Booneville 41, Walnut Ridge 13 Prescott 45, Clinton 27 McGehee (8-3) at Newport (9-2) Friday, Nov. 23 Osceola (10-2) at Smackover (10-0) Lamar (10-2) at Rison (11-0) Camden Harmony Grove (9-3) at Booneville (12-0) McGehee (9-3) at Prescott (11-1) Semifinals Friday, Nov. 30 Osceola-Smackover winner vs. Lamar-Rison winner Camden Harmony Grove-Booneville winner vs. McGehee-Prescott winner Championship Saturday, Dec. 8 at War Memorial Stadium Teams to be determined, noon CLASS 2A First round Friday, Nov. 9 1st-7 Foreman, 1st-4 Hector have first-round byes 3rd-4 Magazine 26, 4th-6 Carlisle 6 1st-3 Salem 62, 5th-7 Dierks 7 3rd-6 Earle (7-3) 30, 3rd-5 England 14 1st-8 Junction City 37, 5th-3 McCrory 8 2nd-4 Mountainburg 46, 5th-8 Parkers Chapel 28 2nd-5 Mountain Pine 35, 4th-4 Hackett 26 2nd-6 Des Arc 35, 4th-5 Magnet Cove 31 3rd-7 Mount Ida 36, 4th-8 Bearden 14 1st-5 Conway Christian 40, 5th-4 Lavaca 0 3rd-8 Fordyce 43, 3rd-3 Rector 7 1st-6 Hazen 47, 5th-5 Quitman 8 5th-6 Clarendon (3-6) at 2nd-7 Gurdon (8-2) 4th-7 Mineral Springs 20, 2nd-3 East Poinsett County 14 2nd-8 Hampton 50, 4th-3 Cross County 2 Second round Friday, Nov. 16 1st-7 Foreman 38, Magazine 26 Earle 36, Salem 22 Junction City 50, Mountainburg 14 Des Arc 49, Mountain Pine 35 Mount Ida 38, 1st-4 Hector 21 Conway Christian 31, Fordyce 28 Hazen 46, Gurdon 0 Hampton 54, Mineral Springs 14 Quarterfinals Friday, Nov. 23 Earle (9-3) at Foreman (8-2) Des Arc (8-3) at Junction City (9-2) Mount Ida (10-2) at Conway Christian (10-2) Hampton (8-1) at Hazen (11-0) Semifinals Friday, Nov. 30 Earle-Foreman winner vs. Des Arc-Junction City winner Mount Ida-Conway Christian winner vs. Hampton-Hazen winner Championship Friday, Dec. 7 at War Memorial Stadium Teams to be determined, 7 p.m.

Names like Josh Floyd, Matt Simpson, Kiehl Frazier and Rhett Lashlee all made their mark in Champions Stadium and beyond, and all are legacy members of the QB shrine.

Floyd coached the program to multiple state titles and now leads Hewitt-Trussville's program in Alabama. Simpson played for and graduated from Harvard. Frazier, a Parade Magazine All-American, was the starting quarterback at Auburn in 2012. Lashlee is Southern Methodist University's offensive coordinator and served in the same capacity at Auburn and Connecticut.

Junior Eli Reece carries the title of QB1 at Shiloh Christian now, but when he looks for advice, he turns to another former Saints star who is now a sophomore accounting and finance major at the University of Arkansas -- Connor Reece, a three-year starter for the Saints who also happens to be Eli's older brother.

"I can still go back and watch his games, so I'm still learning from him," Eli said. "He was incredible. Connor is the reason why I wanted to play quarterback. Growing up, he was like Superman to me, and I just wanted to be like him."

To make the wall, a quarterback has to "lead, make great decisions and be accurate," as described by Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway. In Connor Reece's career as starter, he certainly matched those prerequisites, throwing for 8,074 yards, 82 touchdowns and finishing with a 60-percent completion mark.

"He was actually the first player I contacted when I got hired," said Conaway, who took over prior to the 2014 season from Floyd. "I basically got an opportunity to tell him that we were gonna go on a long journey together. Three years later, he goes down as one of the most successful QBs to ever come through here."

This season, the 16-year-old younger brother has been stellar as a first-year starter. He takes care of the ball and allows his playmakers to move the offense. With a 69-percent completion clip and only four interceptions compared to 23 touchdowns, Eli Reece has led his team to an 11-1 record, a 4A-1 Conference championship and to the third round of the state playoffs.

"Connor was extremely intelligent, but Eli is even more intelligent," Conaway said. "Eli makes great decisions because it's a strength of his, and he knows he has to because he may not be able to run as well as Connor did. His intelligence is on another level."

For any first-year starting quarterback at Shiloh Christian, expectations come with the territory. You're expected to compete for titles every year, lead an offense that can put up 50 points in a half with ease, display leadership skills that make it all work from the inside and do it all while living the life of a normal teenager.

Eli Reece's pressure was further magnified by the fact that his older brother was one of the individuals who restored the Saints' program to an elite level. He began to feel the enormity of the position when he wasn't starting as a sophomore like Connor did.

"I watched it kind of eat at him when he had to sit out because I feel like he kind of put that pressure on himself that he had to be what I was," Connor Reece said. "I had a conversation with him where I said, 'you have to be your own person.' My dad has told him that also, saying, 'you don't have to be Connor Reece. You have your own advantages and strengths.'"

Instead of crumbling under the pressure, Eli Reece embraced it. When he found out he'd be the starter this season, he changed his jersey number to 3 -- Connor's number. He studied film. He asked questions. Then, when the time came, he started etching his own place in Shiloh Christian history.

Of course, that brought along some brotherly trash talk.

"I poked a little bit at him once we won the conference championship because his teams never accomplished that," Eli Reece said. "I said, 'What's it like to live in my shadow?' just jokingly. For us, it's more of like a playful thing just to mess with each other."

Conaway sees a lot of similarities in the Reece brothers.

"Eli watched Connor play a lot of football, and I'm sure in that time of watching, learned a lot," Conaway said. "I can only imagine what those conversations around the dinner table consisted of. It's been enjoyable to work with the Reece brothers."

When the Saints host Nashville in the playoffs' third round Friday, Eli Reece will have another opportunity to build off his brother's legacy and take the program even further. Connor Reece's 2015 team lost in the second round to the Scrappers, who went on to win the state title.

This season also marks the ninth anniversary of what many consider the greatest comeback in Arkansas high school playoff history. In 2009, Nashville traveled to Springdale for a big playoff game and jumped on the favored Saints for a 35-0 lead and appeared on the way to a mercy-rule blowout. But the Saints staged one of the most incredible comebacks ever and eventually prevailed 51-49 and went on to capture the state title as Floyd coached and Frazier led the way.

"We're excited as a team, and it's not about who we're playing, but it's about us," Eli Reece said. "At this point in the playoffs, if you're still in, you're a good football team. Any win from here on out looks good on the résumé."

Moving toward the future, Eli Reece isn't sure if he'll play football in college. Similar to his brother, he said moving on and pursuing a degree at Arkansas might be a better option. With his team in prime position to capture the program's first state title in eight years, it's not too hard to imagine there could be two Reeces on the Shiloh Christian QB Wall of Honor once he reaches that point.

"I think those are those discussions that we can have at the end of the year," Conaway said with a laugh. "I'll have to wait and see."

File Photo/NWA Democrat-Gazette/ANTHONY REYES Eli Reece changed his jersey number to 3 this season as he followed in the footsteps of his brother Connor (shown).

Sports on 11/21/2018