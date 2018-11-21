Report: Wake Forest's Hobbs to be named Arkansas pitching coach

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has found its next pitching coach, according to a report.

Wake Forest pitching coach Matt Hobbs will replace Wes Johnson as Razorbacks pitching coach, according to Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com. An Arkansas team spokesperson could not confirm the hire and an official announcement is not expected to come tonight.

Hobbs spent the last four seasons leading the Demon Deacons pitching staff. In his first three seasons, Wake Forest had nine pitchers drafted or signed by minor league clubs. Hobbs, who pitched at Missouri from 1999-2002, guided the Tigers’ staff in its first season in the SEC.

In his time at Missouri, Hobbs had seven pitchers drafted and four garnered All-Conference honors. As a player, Hobbs won 13 games at Missouri, struck out 125 batters and was drafted twice – by the San Diego Padres in 2001 and the Kansas City Royals in 2002.

Johnson is expected to be hired by the Minnesota Twins, multiple sources told WholeHogSports on Nov. 15. The Athletic first reported Johnson would become the organization's pitching coach under new manager Rocco Baldelli.

The Twins have not officially announced the hire, but Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn released a statement last week confirming Johnson, a Sherwood native, would leave the Razorbacks for a job in Major League Baseball.