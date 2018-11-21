Robbers in Little Rock assault out-of-state man selling photos for mission trip

A 21-year-old man selling 3D images to raise money for a mission trip was assaulted Tuesday in Little Rock, authorities said.

The victim told police he was visiting the Little Rock area from Illinois to sell the pictures featuring animals and scenery for $25 apiece.

While near Brickhouse Pizza, 8211 Geyer Springs Road, at 12:20 p.m. Tuesday, three black males approached him and said they knew people who would buy the images, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. They led him to a walkway between two vacant businesses and threw him against a wall and hit his face, the report states.

Officers wrote that the robbers stole a $20 fanny pack and $10 before the victim was able to escape.

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.