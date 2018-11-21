Senator apologizes for 'public hanging' comment

FILE — Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., speaks to supporters of her campaign during an election night party she shared with fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, right, in Jackson, Miss., Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP)

A white Republican U.S. senator from Mississippi has apologized for complimenting a supporter by saying she would attend a "public hanging" if he invited her to one.

In a debate Tuesday night, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith said she was apologizing to anyone offended by her comments. She says she meant no "ill will" and said critics have "twisted" her words to use as a "political weapon" against her.

Hyde-Smith's Democratic challenger, Mike Espy, says the words came out of Hyde-Smith's mouth and were not twisted. He says her statement gave Mississippi a "black eye" it doesn't need.

Mississippi has a history of racially motivated lynchings.

Espy, a former congressman and former U.S. agriculture secretary, is seeking to become the state's first African-American senator since Reconstruction.

The winner of a Nov. 27 runoff gets the final two years of a term.

A Walmart spokeswoman said on Tuesday that the company asked Hyde-Smith to return its $2,000 campaign contribution.

Walmart spokeswoman LeMia Jenkins said the company donated Nov. 8 — two days after Hyde-Smith and Espy advanced to the runoff, but three days before release of the video showing Hyde-Smith making the hanging comment.