Spivey says no worries about Ole Miss offer

Arkansas running back commitment A'Montae Spivey is confident he and other pledges can change the direction of the Razorbacks program, but he still has plans to visit Ole Miss.

“We’re good. Arkansas doesn't have anything to worry about,” Spivey said.

Spivey, 6-1, 207, of Phenix City (Ala.) Central, committed to the Hogs on August 6 while holding scholarship offers from LSU, Purdue, Cincinnati and others. He has rushed 146 times for 1,144 yards and 18 touchdowns for the 12-0 Red Devils.

The Rebels extended an offer to Spivey on Sunday. He plans to visit Oxford, but is uncertain when because of playoffs.

“I’m not focusing on my recruitment right now,” Spivey said. ”I’m focused on state (championship), so there’s really not much to it right now. I have semifinals this weekend hopefully, state after that and Alabama- Mississippi All-Star game after that.”

Spivey, who rushed 74 times for 944 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior, plans to sign in February.

“My family is more traditional, so I’m going to sign in February,” he said.

Despite the Ole Miss offer and planned visit, Spivey tells why Arkansas doesn’t have anything to worry about.

“The coaching staff and the direction our class is going in,” Spivey said. “I’m pretty confident we can come in and make a change.”

Spivey visited the Rebels in June. He said the Rebels only recently talked to him after extending the offer. He and Arkansas running backs coach Jeff Traylor have been in contact.

“He’s making sure I stay focused and win state,” Spivey said.