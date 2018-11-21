COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Broyles Award semifinalists named

Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman, who held the same title at the University of Arkansas under former coach Bret Bielema, is among four SEC coaches who were named semifinalists for the Broyles Award on Tuesday.

Pittman joins Alabama offensive coordinator Michael Locksley, LSU defensive coordinator Dave Aranda and Mississippi State defensive coordinator Bob Shoop as semifinalists. They're joined by Oklahoma co-offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh, a 2017 finalist for the award, and Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown, who was a 2016 finalist, among others.

Five finalists will be chosen for the award, which is given annually to the top college football assistant coach, and a winner will be named Dec. 4.

SAU's Higgins nominated for Harlon Hill Trophy

Wide receiver Ka'Ronce Higgins of Southern Arkansas University was among the 38 players nominated Tuesday for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is awarded annually to the NCAA Division II Player of the Year.

Higgins, a first-team all-Great American Conference selection, led the conference in all-purpose yards per game (116.2), touchdown catches (9), receiving yards (1,083) and receiving yards per game (98.5). His receiving yardage total ranked 11th in all of Division II and his per-game average ranked 13th. Higgins is the school's all-time leading receiver with 191 career receptions for 2,902 yards.

The sports information directors at the 166 NCAA Division II football-playing schools nominate and vote on the award. The 38 initial candidates will be placed on regional ballots, with the top two players from each of the four NCAA regions advancing to the national ballot when regional voting ends Monday. The winner will be announced Dec. 14 and will honored at the Little Rock Touchdown Club awards banquet on Jan. 10.

UCA players named all-conference

A total of 11 University of Central Arkansas players were selected All-Southland Conference on Tuesday.

Running back Carlos Blackman and offensive lineman Hunter Watts were named to the first-team offense, while defensive lineman Chris Terrell and defensive back Juan Jackson were named to the first-team defense. Cedric Battle was named to the second team as a kick returner and all-purpose player. Defensive lineman Eric Jackson was tabbed for the second team as well.

Running back Kierre Crossley, wide receiver Jakari Dillard, linebacker Raphael Garner, safety Jackie Harvell and cornerback Robert Rochell earned honorable mention selections.

Lyon College players honored

Six players from Lyon College were named to the All-Sooner Athletic Conference team announced Tuesday.

Ignacio Gomez was both a first-team and second-team selection as a kicker and a punter, while defensive end Ethan Skarmas was named to the first team. Offensive lineman Clark Thornton and return specialist Emetrious Scott were named to the second team, and linebacker Sam Taylor and defensive back Tre Hawkins earned honorable mention selections.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

ASU's Martin earns conference honor

Arkansas State University's Peyton Martin was named the Sun Belt Conference's Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Martin 23.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game as ASU beat Memphis and lost in overtime to Tennessee-Martin. She scored 20 points in the victory over the Tigers, then followed it up with a career-high 27 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to the Skyhawks.

Arkansas Tech blows out Hendrix

Ke'Vonshaye Stackhouse scored 21 points and had five rebounds in leading Arkansas Tech University (2-2) to a 90-47 victory over Hendrix College (2-2) on Tuesday night at Tucker Coliseum in Russellville.

Arkansas Tech never trailed, leading 20-10 after the first quarter and 45-24 at halftime.

Hannah Villines had 16 points and 5 rebounds, Jayna Sanders had 15 points and 5 rebounds and 6 assists and Jacie Higgins had 11 points and 4 rebounds for the Golden Suns, who shot 50.8 percent (30 of 59) from the floor, outrebounded Hendrix 47-30 and forced 34 turnovers, scoring 14 points off the them.

Vinessa Daniel led Hendrix with 10 points, which shot 26.67 percent (17 of 52 from the floor).

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Williams Baptist tops Crowley's Ridge

Williams Baptist knocked down a school-record 20 three-point field goals on its way to a 98-78 victory over winless Crowley's Ridge on Tuesday night in Paragould.

Dominique Dyes led the Eagles (4-2) with 26 points, including a 6 of 11 effort on three-pointers. Devante Carolina, who was 6 of 10 on three-pointers, added 20 points.

Williams Baptist was 20 of 41 from the three-point line. Travon Cobb led the Eagles in assists with seven. The Eagles led 46-32 at the half.

Hendrix falls at home

Robby Dooley scored 23 points and had six rebounds to lead East Texas Baptist (2-1) to a 86-75 victory over Hendrix College (2-3) on Tuesday night in Conway.

Zach Elliott added 16 points and 6 rebounds and Westin Riddick finished with 14 points for East Texas, which led 52-34 at halftime.

East Texas Baptist shot 50 percent (33 of 66) from the floor and made 13 of 17 free throws. East Texas Baptist outrebounded Hendrix 42-36, outscoring Hendrix 50-32 in the lane.

Seth Stanley led Hendrix with 23 points while Carl Fitch had 12 points.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

FS Northside girls coach earns win No. 600

Fort Smith Northside girls Coach Rickey Smith earned his 600th victory at the school Tuesday night when the Lady Bears defeated Marion 66-45.

Smith is in his 25th year at Northside and holds a 600-118 record at the school. His teams have won six state titles and have made 10 state championship game appearances. Smith's overall coaching record is 648-128.

Senior Sara Bershers led the Lady Bears with 22 points.

GOLF

Arkansas' Overstreet finishes 17th in Texas

Mason Overstreet of the University of Arkansas posted a 3-under-par 68 Tuesday and finished with a 54-hole total of 210 (73-69-68) to finish 17th the 2018 Sun Bowl Marathon College All-America Golf Classic in El Paso, Texas.

Overstreet was tied for 19th after 36 holes. Starting on No. 10, he had birdies on holes 13, 15, 16 and 17 and finished his opening nine at 2-under par. He reeled off eight consecutive pars before finishing the event with a birdie to put him 3 under for both the final round and the Classic. Over 54 holes, Overstreet turned in 33 pars and 13 birdies.

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Arkansas' Hopkin wins SEC award

University of Arkansas junior Anna Hopkin was named Co-SEC Swimmer of the Week on Tuesday.

Hopkin set school records in two relay events and four individual events, breaking two individual records twice.

Her 50-yard freestyle time in the preliminaries (21.94) broke the record she set earlier this season before her finals time (21.64) again broke the record. Her 100-yard butterfly (52.61) was her first record in the butterfly this season and her leadoff split in the 800 yard freestyle relay (1:45.48) set the 200 yard freestyle record.

Her other individual records came in the 100 yard freestyle, with her preliminary time (48.07) setting a school record before her finals time (47.05) broke it. Hopkin's two relay records came in the 400 yard freestyle relay (3:15.05) and the 200 medley relay (1:29.21).

