Teen hospitalized after LR shooting

A 15-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting in Little Rock early Tuesday, authorities said.

Officers were called to the 8500 block of Dreher Lane in southwest Little Rock just after 2 a.m. after getting a report of a person limping toward a red vehicle in a parking lot, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

While officers were at the scene, a Little Rock hospital notified the department that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the hospital by three people in a red vehicle, the report stated.

Officers located the teen, who was then taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital, where he was in stable condition later Tuesday, said police Lt. Michael Ford.

The shooting comes just over two weeks after a 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged with manslaughter in the shooting of a man at 8515 Dreher Lane, roughly 500 feet from where Tuesday's shooting occurred.

Ford said he wasn't aware of any connection between the two cases. He said the investigation into Tuesday's shooting is ongoing.

Hand over drugs, pharmacist told

Authorities are investigating after a man tried to steal pain medication from a west Little Rock Walgreens store early Monday, according to a police report.

A 46-year-old pharmacist called police at 1:20 a.m. Monday to report that a man entered the store at 111 N. Bowman Road and demanded medication, a Little Rock Police Department report stated.

The man went to the counter and gave the pharmacist a note demanding "all" of the oxycodone and hydrocodone and saying he had a gun.

Authorities said the employee then went to the back of the pharmacy and called 911. When he did not return to the counter after about 30 seconds, the man left the store.

Cigarette refuser punched in face

A Little Rock man was punched in the face Sunday after refusing to give a Mabelvale man a cigarette, according to an arrest report.

Officers saw Perry Tucker, 54, punch a man in the face Sunday in the 1400 block of Main Street, the report said.

Tucker faced a charge of third-degree battery and was in the Pulaski County jail in lieu of $8,000 bond as of Tuesday evening.

LR man accused of firing gunshots

A Little Rock man shot a car, shot into the air and then ran into the woods Monday after a dispute with his family, according to a police report.

Deputies said Allan D. Byrd, 42, ran into the woods after the sheriff's office was called to a possible shooting Monday afternoon, the report said.

After surrendering to police, Byrd admitted to shooting into the air and shooting a vehicle in a family member's yard, the report said.

Byrd was in the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday evening on charges of a terroristic act, possession of a firearm by certain persons and four counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member. Byrd had no bail set.

Metro on 11/21/2018