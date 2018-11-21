FULL LIST: Closings for Thanksgiving day, rest of the week

The following state, federal and local government offices’ schedules may be affected by the Thanksgiving Day Holiday on Thursday.

GARBAGE COLLECTION

Cammack Village: Thursday’s routes will run Friday.

Jacksonville: Both today’s and Thursday’s routes will run today. Little Rock: Thursday’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

Little Rock Recycling: Thursday’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

Maumelle: Friday’s pickup will be Monday.

North Little Rock: Regular schedule.

Sherwood: Thursday’s route will be picked up today; Friday’s pickup will be Monday.

Wrightsville: Regular schedule. Unincorporated areas of Pulaski County:

North of the river: Thursday’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

South of the river: Thursday’s routes will be picked up Friday. Friday’s routes will be picked up Saturday.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES

Cammack Village: Offices will close at noon today, and will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Jacksonville: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

Little Rock: Offices are closed Thursday, but will be open Friday. Maumelle: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

North Little Rock: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

Sherwood: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

Wrightsville: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

Pulaski County: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

Pulaski County Courthouse: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

State: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

Federal: Offices are closed Thursday, but will be open Friday.

State Capitol: Offices are closed Thursday and Friday, but the building will be open 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

POST OFFICE

Offices are closed Thursday. U.S. Mail delivery routes will not run and drop-off boxes will not be checked; Amazon deliveries will continue as scheduled.

LIBRARIES

Central Arkansas Library System: Closes 6 p.m. today; closed Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Open regular hours Saturday.

North Little Rock Laman Library: Closes 5 p.m. today; closed Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.

CLINTON PRESIDENTIAL CENTER

Closed Thursday. Open regular hours Friday.

SCHOOLS

Jacksonville North Pulaski: School is out of session and offices are closed all week.

Little Rock: School is out of session all week, and offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

North Little Rock: School is out of session all week, and offices are closed today through Friday.

Pulaski County Special: School is out of session all week, and the district’s central offices are closed Thursday and Friday.

ROCK REGION METRO

Buses and River Rail streetcars will not run Thursday, and offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS WATER

Offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

PARKING

The Little Rock parking enforcement unit won’t give tickets for metered and timed spaces in observance of Thanksgiving Day. However, metered parking at the airport will be enforced at all times. The Friday after Thanksgiving is always a free day for metered parking and timed spaces under the city’s parking ordinance.