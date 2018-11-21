THANKSGIVING RESTAURANTS: These central Arkansas eateries are open on the holiday

Here is our very limited open-on-Thanksgiving list. Most of the information has been submitted by the establishments themselves. If a place you’re interested in isn’t on this list, call ahead and check; it’s a good, but not safe, bet that if it was open last year — unless it has closed altogether (we miss you, Dixie Cafe!) — that it will probably be open this year. We’ve supplied phone numbers to make reservations, which most places recommend.

• Arthur’s Prime Steakhouse and Oceans at Arthur’s will serve up a big buffet across both new “platforms,” 16100 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock. Cost is $49.50, $19.50 for children 7-12, $9.50 for children 3-6, free for kids under 3 with a paying adult. Call (501) 821-1838.

• At the Capital Hotel, 111 W. Markham St, Little Rock, One Eleven at the Capital has a Thanksgiving lunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; it’s $95 ($135 with wine pairing), $35 for children 6-11, free for kids 5 and younger. Also, Thanksgiving brunch, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. on the Mezzanine; cost is $58, $25 for children 6-11, free for kids 5 and younger. And the Capital Bar & Grill serves a three-course, prix-fixe dinner, 11 a.m.-9 p.m., for $39; you can also order off a limited menu. Call (501) 374-7474.

• The Wyndham Riverfront, 1 Riverfront Place, North Little Rock, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Thanksgiving Feast, with turkey-carving, omelet/waffle and dessert stations and an entree-and-sides buffet. $25.95, $22.95 for senior citizens, $14.95 for children 5-11 and free for kids 5 and younger with a paying adult, plus tax and gratuities. Call (501) 907-4826.

• Chi’s Chinese Cuisine, 17200 Chenal Parkway, Little Rock, will be serving dim sum from carts and and a limited menu, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (501) 821-8000.

• La Madeleine, 12210 W. Markham St., Little Rock, will be serving its holiday menu, 6:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Call (501) 221-7777; the website is lamadeleine.com.

• Cracker Barrel locations at 3101 Springhill Drive, North Little Rock; 2618 S. Shackleford Road, Little Rock; 218 W. Commerce St., Bryant; and 525 Skyline Drive, Conway, will be serving turkey and dressing from 11 a.m. until close ($12.99, $7.99 for children) as well as the regular menu.

• Franke’s Cafeteria in the Market Street Shopping Center, 11121 N. Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The phone number is (501) 225-4487. (Franke’s downtown location is closed.)

• Pinnacle Valley Receptions, 8501 Pinnacle Valley Road, Little Rock, “traditional turkey day favorites,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Cost is $15.05 (including tax and drink); reservations only. Call (501) 673-3900.

And Offers.com rounded up this list (offers.com/blog/post/restaurants-open-on-thanksgiving) — details vary by franchise and location and any individual restaurant may have reduced hours or be closed, so call ahead.

• Applebee’s: Many locations close early; check the hours in advance.

• Denny’s: Many locations will be open regular hours (24/7) serving traditional Thanksgiving and fall menu items.

• Hooter’s: A place to watch Thanksgiving NFL games;call ahead to make sure the location near you is open.

• McDonald’s: Many McDonald’s locations will open — some are 24/7 — but double-check the hours.

• Starbucks: Many Starbucks locations remain open on Thanksgiving (hours may be different).

• TGI Friday’s: Many locations will be open and serving Fridays Feast for 2 (starting at $20); hours will vary.

• Waffle House pretty much stays open 24/7/365.