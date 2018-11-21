UA worker robbed outside student union, police say

A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville employee reported being robbed by a man possibly armed with a knife early Wednesday morning outside the campus student union, police said.

"Around 2:50 a.m. a staff member reported an aggravated robbery outside of the Arkansas Union," police said in a notice posted to social media.

A man wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt with black sleeves was seen running west on Maple Street, police said, identifying him as a suspect in the crime.

Capt. Matt Mills with university police said the victim sustained a bloody nose but did not require treatment at a hospital. No arrest has yet been made.

Members of the UA campus community received an emergency notification of the incident, Mills said. The alerts are distributed via email and text message.

“The suspect mentioned he had a knife,” Mills said, describing the victim’s report to police. Mills said he had no information about items reported taken.

The suspect, described as a 25- to 30-year-old black male with short, curly hair, was wearing a white T-shirt that was "ripped from the altercation," police said.