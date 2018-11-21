UNDER THE RADAR: Salem’s Jordan Turner

Each Wednesday, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Salem’s Jordan Turner.

Class: 2019

Position: Running back

Size: 5-8, 185

Speed: 4.6

Stats: 231 carries for 2,885 yards and 38 touchdowns

GPA: 3.7

Offers: Dordt College

College interest: Harding

Coach Billy Wiggins:

“He works out a lot on his own. We works out at school, but he still goes and does ladder drills on his own and cutting drills on his own, catching balls on his own. He’s made himself into the player that he is.”

He’s very eager and loves to work. Good kid in the classroom. He tutors kids during the day also. He works with kids that have trouble in math and science.”

Versatile:

He works at tailback for us, but we hardly throw it to him, but he’s an excellent receiver. He returns kicks for us. He could return punts if we let him.”

Fast in pads:

“I think when he gets pads on, he looks fast to me. Looks like he has a little bit faster game speed. What I tell everybody, he’s a guy that reads his blocks. We run a bunch set where we run a sweep out of it. He’s very good at running and setting up his blocks. He has really good vision.”