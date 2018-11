Aces in the hole

JEREMY CAMACHO, No. 12 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 140 yards. Witnesses: Robert Arnold, Kent Norris, Greg Norris and Jim Northrup.

LARRY REDLICH, No. 14 Eagle Hill Golf & Athletic Club, 9-iron, 100 yards. Witnesses: Charlie Turner, Jim Mowrey and Danny Hill.

MAKE AN ACE? TELL US ABOUT IT

Email jhalpern@arkansasonline.com

Sports on 11/22/2018