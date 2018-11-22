Arkansas at Missouri: How to watch and listen

NWA Democrat-Gazette/Jason Ivester HAT-TRICK HOG: Arkansas running back Alex Collins, center, plunges into the end zone for a touchdown against Missouri during the first quarter Friday at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. Collins rushed 30 times for 130 yards and three touchdowns, leading the Razorbacks to a 28-3 victory in their regular-season finale.

WHEN Friday, 1:30 p.m.

WHERE Faurot Field (71,004), Columbia, Mo.

RECORDS Arkansas 2-9, 0-7 SEC; Missouri 7-4, 3-4 SEC.

COACHES Arkansas: Chad Morris - 2-9 in first season at Arkansas and 16-31 in fourth season overall; Missouri: Barry Odom - 18-18 in third season at Missouri.

STREAKS Arkansas lost 3; Missouri won 3.

SERIES Missouri leads 6-3. The Tigers have won two straight games in the series.

LAST MEETING Missouri defeated Arkansas 48-45 on Nov. 24, 2017, in Fayetteville.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates, via the Arkansas Razorbacks Gameday app, via the TuneIn app or on ArkansasRazorbacks.com. Blackouts may apply. The Arkansas radio broadcast will be carried on satellite radio on XM Ch. 190. The Missouri broadcast will air on XM Ch. 191 and Sirius Ch. 136.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by CBS and streamed on CBSSports.com.

ANNOUNCERS Carter Blackburn (play-by-play), Aaron Taylor (analyst), Rick Neuheisel (analyst) and John Schriffen (field).

WEATHER According to the National Weather Service, there is a 90 percent chance of rain with a high of 50 degrees and south winds gusting to 26 mph Friday in Columbia, Mo.

BETTING LINE Missouri is a 23-point favorite.

TEAM COMPARISON

Scoring Offense: Arkansas 23.6; Missouri 36.8

Scoring Defense: Arkansas 34.5; Missouri 26.6

Total Offense: Arkansas 349.2; Missouri 474.4

Total Defense: Arkansas 413.6; Missouri 396.5

Time of Possession: Arkansas 29:44; Missouri 30:56

Third-Down Offense: Arkansas 32.2; Missouri 45.9

Third-Down Defense: Arkansas 37.2; Missouri 33.1

Turnover Margin: Arkansas -9; Missouri -1

Penalty Yards: Arkansas 54.9; Missouri 62.4

Schedule Strength: Arkansas 69; Missouri 8

NOTEWORTHY: With a loss, Arkansas would lose 10 games in a season for the first time….Missouri leads the series 3-1 since the teams began playing as conference opponents in 2014. The Tigers have won both SEC meetings played at Faurot Field. The teams began playing for the Battle Line Rivalry trophy in 2015….Missouri quarterback Drew Lock has 11,599 career passing yards and passed former Georgia quarterback David Greene for No. 2 on the SEC career list last week during the Tigers’ 50-17 win at Tennessee….Missouri running back Damarea Crockett is from Little Rock and is expected to play against Arkansas for the first time. Crockett has missed the Arkansas game the past two seasons because of suspension in 2016 and injury last year….Missouri has overcome double-digit deficits to defeat Arkansas in all three of its SEC wins over the Razorbacks. In 2014, the Tigers trailed by 11 before scoring 18 unanswered points and winning 21-14; in 2016, Missouri trailed by 17 before scoring 21 unanswered points to win 28-24; and last season the Tigers trailed by 14 points in the first half before rallying to win 48-45 on Tucker McCann’s 19-yard field goal with five seconds remaining….Missouri amassed 696 yards of offense last season at Arkansas, the third-most total yards the Razorbacks have ever allowed….Arkansas is looking to snap a 10-game SEC losing streak….Former Arkansas assistant coaches Garrick McGee and Vernon Hargreaves Jr. are on the Missouri coaching staff….Arkansas defensive backs Ryan Pulley and Kamren Curl have been suspended for the game.