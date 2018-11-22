ARKANSAS WATERFOWL REPORT

Observers estimated more than 837,000 ducks in the Delta, including over 360,000 mallards. Observers also counted about 830,000 snow and Ross's geese and more than 420,000 white-fronted geese in the Delta.

A total of 32,670 ducks were counted in the Arkansas River Valley. The southwest Arkansas total duck count was 26,969, including about 10,000 mallards.

Nearly 40 percent of Delta mallards were in rice fields, other agricultural fields and moist-soil habitat. In the Arkansas River valley, 36 percent of mallards were in moist-soil habitat, and about 20 percent each were in bottomland hardwood wetlands and flooded corn fields.

Habitat conditions are much better than during typical for November. What is historically one of the driest periods was abnormally wet, leading to much more water on the landscape during the survey period. Persistent rainfall during October and November also has slowed harvest in agricultural fields, which benefits waterfowl. Wet conditions also appears to have slowed fall tillage of harvested fields. Abnormally cool temperatures provided good migration conditions for ducks and geese preceding surveys. Dry conditions are not typical during early fall, and early rain (even snow) and cold during typically dry periods provided a migration pulse earlier than normal, but duck migrations and higher duck counts typically coincide with historic periods of natural flooding (i.e. mid-December and early January) so, as in most years, additional mallard migrations should be coming in the next month.

* Water levels listed in the waterfowl report were taken Monday and do not reflect rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday.

NORTHEAST ARKANSAS

EARL BUSS BAYOU DEVIEW WMA

South Oliver GTR Mast production has been good. 70 percent flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.0 feet. Most water is in the natural slough on the north end of this GTR and south end of the North Oliver Tract.

Thompson Tract GTR Mast production has been good. The area is 75 percent flooded with a current gauge reading of 0.8 feet.

Lake Hogue WRA Primarily deep open water habitat. Normal pool level.

BIG LAKE WMA

North Woods GTR Mast production is fair. Bois d'Arc gauge currently reads 235. Target level is 234.5 with 85 percent flooded.

South Woods GTR Mast production is fair. The 7-mile gauge is currently at 233.9 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 85 percent flooded.

Simmons Field A good amount of millet, smartweed and sedge is present. Seed production is very good in the North Unit. Middle field was planted in Chawapa millet. Coverage is fair. South field was stripped in Chawapa millet. Coverage is fair with strips of smartweed that grew extremely well. 100 percent flooded.

ST. FRANCIS SUNKEN LANDS WMA

Hunt Area Mast production is average. Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on the St. Francis River. The water level at Oak Donnick is 212.44 feet.

Snowden WRA There is a small amount of beneficial wetland plants within the borrow areas. 10 percent flooded.

Payneway WRA Pool D has 14 acres of Buckwheat providing good bugging areas when water is available. A,B,C pools have sunflowers left standing with some smartweed response underneath. Barrows have been mowed for open-water use. Pool A is at 0 percent. Pool B is at 5 percent. Pool C is at 10 percent, and Pool D is at 30 percent.

SHIREY BAY RAINEY BRAKE WMA

Adam's Brake GTR Good abundance of mast crop within the GTR. Water level is 238 MSL with a target level of 240.0 MSL. 30 percent flooded.

Rainey Brake GTR Good abundance of mast crop within the GTR. 60 percent flooded.

Eagle Pond GTR Good abundance of mast crop within the GTR. 20 percent flooded.

Phase III Moist-soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 70 percent flooded.

Charles Crisp Moist-soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 65 percent flooded.

Ward Field Moist-soil Unit Good wetland-type vegetation. 60 percent flooded.

River Field Moist-soil Unit Good abundance of wetland-type vegetation. 70 percent flooded.

DAVE DONALDSON BLACK RIVER WMA

Upper Island GTR Below average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 269.7 MSL. Target level is 269.5 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

Lower Island GTR Below average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is below readable gauge level. Target level is 268.0 MSL. 60 percent flooded.

Upper Reyno GTR Below average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 265.55 MSL. Target level is 266.9 MSL. 70 percent flooded.

Lower Reyno GTR Below average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 265.85 MSL. Target level is 266.3 MSL. 60 percent flooded.

Winchester GTR Below average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs. Water level is 263.75 MSL. Target level is 263.7 MSL. 100 percent flooded.

EAST CENTRAL ARKANSAS

SHEFFIELD NELSON DAGMAR WMA

Mud Slough GTR Good mast crop. 100 percent flooded.

Apple Lake WRA Good mast crop. 100 percent flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit A Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit B Natural slough area with beneficial wetland plants. 100 percent flooded.

Conway George Waterfowl Unit C Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

REX HANCOCK BLACK SWAMP WMA

Main WMA Good mast crop. 100 percent flooded.

Wyeville Unit Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 75 percent coverage.

STEVE N. WILSON RAFT CREEK BOTTOMS WMA

Due to low water, no permit draw will be conducted this weekend. The WMA is open for waterfowl hunting.

Unit A Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit B Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit C Good stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit D (Youth Area) Good stand of native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit E Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit F Good stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit G Fair stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded

Unit H (Mobility-impaired blind) Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit I Conditions are poor. 100 percent flooded.

Unit J (Cypert Tract) Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit K (Cypert Tract) Excellent stand of millet and native vegetation. 15 percent flooded.

Unit L (Cypert Tract) Good stand of millet. 0 percent flooded.

HENRY GRAY HURRICANE LAKE WMA

North GTR Good mast crop. Glaise Creek gauge at 190.79.

South GTR Fair mast crop. Glaise Creek gauge at 190.79.

SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

SULPHUR RIVER WMA

Mercer Bayou Habitat conditions are fair. Drawn down for restoration project. Boat ramps open as water levels allow.

Henry Moore WRA Closed to hunting. 20 percent flooded.

MILLWOOD LAKE Habitat is good. Water level 260.32 MSL.

DR. LESTER SITZES III BOIS D' ARC WMA

Bois d'Arc Lake WRA Closed to hunting. Normal.

Red Slough WRA Closed to hunting. Water level 10 percent.

GTR Good mast production. Water level 50 percent.

Little Grassy Habitat is good. Water level 60 percent.

OZAN WMA

Unit 1 Habitat good. 40 percent flooded

Unit 2 Habitat good. 10 percent flooded.

Unit 3 Habitat good. 5 percent flooded.

Unit 4 Habitat good. 5 percent flooded.

Unit 5 Habitat good. 0 percent flooded

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

CRAIG D. CAMPBELL LAKE CONWAY RESERVOIR

Habitat and water levels are normal on both Pierce and Dix creeks.

BELL SLOUGH WMA

Bell Slough GTR No report.

Palarm Creek WRA No report.

HARRIS BRAKE WMA

Harris Brake Upper Unit Fair mast crop with native vegetation. 95 percent flooded.

Harris Brake Lower Unit Fair mast crop with native vegetation. 60 percent flooded.

HOLLAND BOTTOMS WMA

Hunt Area Good mast crop. 30 percent flooded.

Lake Pickthorne WRA Excellent mast crop. East cell 70 percent flooded. West cell 20 percent flooded.

SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS

BERYL ANTHONY LOWER OUACHITA WMA The WMA has good hard mast production. 10 percent flooded.

FREDDIE BLACK CHOCTAW ISLAND WMA DEER RESEARCH AREA Habitat conditions are good. There is variable flooding associated with the Mississippi River. Use extreme caution when boating in the river.

TRUSTEN HOLDER Habitat conditions good. Flooding is river dependent.

SEVEN DEVILS SWAMP WMA Habitat conditions good. Water level 129.5 feet msl.

CUT-OFF CREEK WMA

Hunt Area Habitat conditions are good. 0 percent flooded.

Pigeon Creek WRA Habitat conditions are good. 0 percent flooded.

BAYOU METO WMA

Upper Vallier GTR Good habitat. 179 feet msl, full pool at 180 feet msl.

Lower Vallier GTR Good habitat. 179.6 feet msl, full pool at 179 feet msl.

Government Cypress GTR Good habitat. 179 feet msl, full pool at 179 feet msl.

Buckingham Flats GTR Good habitat. 0 percent flooded.

Temple Island GTR Good habitat. 0 percent flooded.

Canon Brake Good habitat. 100 percent flooded.

Halowell WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units. 75 percent flooded.

Wrape Plantation WRA Excellent habitat. Staggered flooding of units.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS

DARDANELLE WMA

McKennon Bottoms Good stand of native moist soil vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Potter's Pothole Hartman Waterfowl Unit Excellent stand of millet. 40 percent flooded.

OZARK POOL

Dyer Lake Cells Awaiting soybean harvest. Pumping began Monday.

NIMROD LLOYD MILLWOOD WMA

Nimrod GTR Fair mast crop. 5 percent and falling.

FROG BAYOU WMA

Unit 1 Sprangle top crabgrass, wild millet and smartweed. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 2 Habitat is poor. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 3 Smart weed, tooth cup, wild millet and sprangle top. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 4 Wild millet, sprangle top, smartweed, nut sedge and crabgrass. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 5 Wild millet, sprangle top and smartweed. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 6 Wild millet, sprangle top and smartweed. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 7 Wild millet, sprangle top and smartweed. 100 percent flooded.

GALLA CREEK WMA

Galla Creek GTR Excellent natural vegetation including a mixture of barnyard and smartweed. 30 percent flooded. Staged flooding began Nov. 15.

PETIT JEAN RIVER WMA

Santa Fe GTR Fair mast crop with native vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Olin Cain Moist-Soil Unit 25 percent native vegetation and 75 percent bare ground. 35 percent flooded.

Black Lands Moist-soil Unit Native vegetation. 90 percent flooded.

Slaty Crossing Moist-soil Unit Fair native vegetation. 90 percent flooded.

Pullen Pond 100 acres of Japanese millet and native vegetation. 30 percent flooded.

Pond Creek GTR Fair mast crop, native vegetation. 10 percent flooded.

Slaty Pond GTR Fair mast crop, native vegetation. 10 percent flooded.

Black Lands Duck Area Millet, native vegetation. 0 percent flooded.

ED GORDON POINT REMOVE WMA

Willow Island Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Little Hole Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Red Gate Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Pig Trough Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Cedar Ridge Natural vegetation and Chiwapa millet. 100 percent flooded.

Duck Trap Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 7A Japanese and Chiwapa millet. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 7B Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 8B Natural vegetation, Japanese millet and Chiwappa millet. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 8C Natural vegetation, Japanese millet and Chiwapa millet. 100 percent flooded.

Unit 9 Natural vegetation, Japanese millet and Chiwapa millet. 100 percent flooded.

Salt Lick Natural vegetation. 70 percent flooded.

Bobby's Pond Natural vegetation. 75 percent flooded.

Race Track (Unit 17) Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Controversy Corner (Unit 10) Natural vegetation, Japanese millet and Chiwapa millet. 100 percent flooded.

Remmel Marsh Natural vegetation, Japanese millet and Chiwapa millet. 100 percent flooded.

Mud Pond (Unit 12) Natural vegetation. 0 percent flooded.

Turkey Pond (Unit 13A) Natural vegetation, Japanese millet and Chiwapa millet. 100 percent flooded.

Turkey Pond (Unit 13B) Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

Turkey Pond (Unit 13C) Natural vegetation, Japanese millet and Chiwapa millet. 100 percent flooded.

Teeny Pond (Unit 14) Natural vegetation. 100 percent flooded.

