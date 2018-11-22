Taliban deny, condemn Afghan blast

KABUL, Afghanistan -- The Taliban have denied involvement in a suicide bombing in the Afghan capital that killed at least 55 people.

Tuesday's attack, which targeted a gathering of hundreds of clerics at a wedding hall in Kabul, bore the hallmarks of a local Islamic State affiliate, which has carried out mass bombings targeting minority Shiites as well as perceived supporters of the U.S.-backed government.

Public Health Ministry spokesman Wahid Majroh said Wednesday that 55 people were killed and 94 others were wounded in the attack, updating a previous toll.

Both the Taliban and the Islamic State affiliate want to overthrow the Afghan government and impose a harsh form of Islamic rule. But they are bitterly divided over leadership, ideology and tactics. The Taliban mainly target security forces and government officials, while the Islamic State specializes in sectarian attacks on civilians.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said late Tuesday that his group condemns any attack on civilians or religious clerics.

U.S. mom killed baby, Indonesian says

DENPASAR, Indonesia -- An American woman is accused of throwing her 2-month-old daughter from a moving car on the tourist island of Bali and then trying to kill herself by jumping from the vehicle, Indonesian police said Wednesday.

South Denpasar Police Chief Nyoman Wiarajaya told a news conference that officers haven't been able to question Nicole Stasio because she is hospitalized in a severe state of depression.

A driver and guide who were with Stasio, 32, told police she jumped out of the car without warning Tuesday evening at an intersection in Denpasar.

Villagers found the infant with severe injuries less than a mile from where Stasio leapt out of the vehicle. The baby died about seven hours later at the same hospital, Bali Mandara, where Stasio is being treated.

Wiarajaya said the woman, who was born in California, traveled to Bali with her parents in July. The parents stayed in Bali for about 10 days and Stasio gave birth on the island in September after her parents had left Indonesia.

The driver, Wayan Siaja, and the guide, Made Arimbawa, told police they had taken Stasio and her daughter to Bali's international airport on Tuesday evening but Stasio changed her mind about returning to the U.S. and told them to take her back to Ubud.

Gun use in homicides soars in Canada

Canada's rate of gun-related homicides rose last year to the highest since 1992, boosting the overall rate of deadly incidents to almost a decade high.

There were 266 firearm homicides in 2017, an increase of 43 from the prior year, Statistics Canada said Wednesday from Ottawa. The ratio of 0.72 events per 100,000 people climbed 18 percent last year.

The figures come in the same week Toronto police reported the 90th homicide of the year, a record. High-profile shootings in other cities like Ottawa and Vancouver have become a criminal justice issue ahead of a federal election next year, with the Liberal government being pressured by the opposition Conservatives to fight guns and gangs.

The homicide increase mirrors a rise in the U.S. since 2013, a trend that hasn't been followed in nations like the U.K., France and Australia, Statistics Canada said. The U.S. rate remains higher, with Justice Department figures showing the rate of murder and non-negligent manslaughter was 5.4 per 100,000 people last year, or 7.5 times higher than Canada.

U.S. kayaker's death probed in India

NEW DELHI -- An American adventurer who kayaked to a remote Indian island populated by a tribe known for shooting at outsiders with bows and arrows has been killed, police said Wednesday.

Dependera Pathak, director-general of police on India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands, said seven fishermen have been arrested for helping the American reach North Sentinel Island. The Sentinelese people are resistant to outsiders and often attack anyone who comes near, and visits to the island are heavily restricted by the government.

Pathak identified the American as John Allen Chau and said he told a hotel he was 26 years old. Chau was apparently shot and killed by arrows, but the cause of death can't be confirmed until his body is recovered, Pathak said.

Police have approached anthropologists with contacts on the island in an effort to visit and recover the body, Pathak said.

He said Chau arrived in the area on Oct. 16 and stayed in a hotel while he prepared to travel to the island. It was not his first time in the region: Chau had visited the Andaman and Nicobar Islands in 2015 and 2016, Pathak said. North Sentinel is in the Andaman Islands at the intersection of the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea.

Photo by AP/SARAH PRINCE

John Allen Chau (right) poses in October with Casey Prince, founder of a soccer academy, in Cape Town, South Africa, days before Chau’s fatal journey to India’s remote North Sentinel Island.

A Section on 11/22/2018