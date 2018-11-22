Comey resists closed-door Congress interview on FBI actions

In this June 8, 2017, file photo, former FBI director James Comey speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. - Photo by The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A congressional committee has subpoenaed former FBI chief James Comey to make himself available for an interview, but he only wants to do it if the event is public.

Comey said he'll resist appearing behind closed doors Dec. 3. He said of House Republicans: "I've seen enough of their selective leaking and distortion. Let's have a hearing and invite everyone to see."

The House Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Bob Goodlatte of Virginia, subpoenaed Comey as part of an investigation into what some Republicans consider FBI bias against Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

Comey tweets: "I'm still happy to sit in the light and answer all questions." But not privately.

House Republicans are in their final weeks of controlling the chamber before Democrats take over in January.