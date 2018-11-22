Fast Forward

Sections
Magical deer: Santa's not the only special visitor as Little Rock kicks off the Christmas season. Two of his reindeer will join in the festivities at the Big Jingle Jubilee Holiday parade on Dec. 1. Then, everyone can meet and take photos with them at Reindeer on the River, noon-5 p.m. Dec. 2 in the River Market Pavilions downtown. Admission is free. Visit holidaysinlittlerock.com.

Magical humans: The musical story behind Peter Pan takes flight with the touring production of Finding Neverland, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 22-23 at Robinson Center Performance Hall, Markham Street at Broadway, Little Rock. Tickets are $33-$80. Call (800) 745-3000 or visit ticketmaster.com.

