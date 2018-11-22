Jones: No sale on team, even for $10 billion

Jerry Jones has the Dallas Cowboys to thank for the bulk of his $6 billion fortune after buying the team in 1989 for a then-record $150 million. While it's hard to say how much the National Football League franchise is worth today, Jones has made it clear no amount of money will persuade him to sell the team, which faces the Washington Redskins today.

"If I had to sell the team tomorrow I wouldn't accept anything less than $10 billion," said Jones, 76, in an interview with Bloomberg. "But, I don't want to imply that I would take $10 billion for them. The Cowboys are just not for sale. They're a long-term asset and my immediate family -- which has been a part of making them what they are today -- they'll own the Cowboys long after I'm gone.

"I don't say $10 billion just to say a ridiculous number. I just think you really have to go on what people would pay. I don't want to say at least $10 billion but I certainly think you can justify a $10 billion value, but economically I'd rather have the Cowboys than the $10 billion."

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index conservatively values the team at $4 billion.

Mouth-watering play

Baltimore Ravens guard Marshal Yanda vehemently denies he spit in the face of a Cincinnati Bengals player at the end of a scrum last Sunday.

After a video circulated this week that showed spit dropping from Yanda's face toward prone linebacker Vontaze Burfict, some suggested the act was intentional.

Yanda said Wednesday that he would never do such a thing.

Yanda told reporters: "I would never, ever spit on another man, another person, individual, ever. On the field, off the field, never."

Yanda said he swiped at his own spit "to make sure it didn't land on anybody."

Now in his 12th season, Yanda is a six-time Pro Bowl lineman who never previously was put in position to defend his actions on the field.

He didn't like it one bit.

Yanda said, "My integrity and my character is being called into question, and that really matters to me."

Movie star

Sometimes you get fancy with your passes, and sometimes you go for the wide-open man. Tom Brady threw one right to the middle of the field when asked who would play him in the movie of his life.

"I'm going with Mark Wahlberg," Brady said on his weekly Westwood One radio appearance. "A Boston legend, [from] Dorchester, one of the just 'grind it out' kind of guys."

Brady is pretty much the exact opposite of a "grind-it-out" kind of guy. Plus, at 6-foot-4 he's a good 7 inches taller than Wahlberg. (Brady and Wahlberg have shared a scene before, a highly not-safe-for-work sequence in Ted 2.)

It's hard to really know what the hook is here: Quarterback who struggles a bit at Michigan, gets drafted in the sixth round and goes on to win every award imaginable, and start a beautiful family. Not exactly a lot of dramatic tension involved.

