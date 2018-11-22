Morton plays Rev Room; deFrance in El Dorado

PJ Morton -- along with opening act Grace Weber -- will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at the Rev Room in Little Rock. Tickets are $35 in advance, $40 the day of the show.

Morton, 37, a singer-songwriter and producer, has been one of two keyboardists for the band Maroon 5 since 2012. In 2013, he released his debut major label solo studio album, New Orleans. Its lead single, "Only One," features Stevie Wonder.

In 2016, he started his own label, Morton Records, and a year later, he released the album Gumbo.

He has won Grammy Awards for his songwriting and production on India.Arie's album Interested.

Rev Room, 300 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock, (501) 823-0090, revroom.com

...

The Funkanites will perform at 9:30 p.m. Friday at White Water Tavern in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Colour Design, SA Solo Act and Scrap Rat will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

White Water Tavern, West Seventh and Thayer streets, Little Rock, (501) 375-8400, whitewatertavern.com

...

Dylan Earl & The Reasons Why, along with opening act May the Peace of the Sea Be With You, will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack in Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Stickyz Rock 'n' Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock, (501) 372-7707, stickyz.com

...

Weakness for Blondes will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Four Quarter Bar in North Little Rock. Admission is $10.

Chuck Waggs and the Company of Raggs will perform at 10 p.m. Saturday. Admission is $7.

Four Quarter Bar, 415 Main St., North Little Rock, (501) 313-4704, fourquarterbar.com

...

Wes Howerton and Michael Shaeffer will spin records for a Sunday Soul Brunch at South on Main in Little Rock. Doors will open at 10 a.m. and the music kicks off at 11. Admission is free.

South on Main, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock, (501) 244-9660, southonmain.com

...

Steve Boyster will perform at 5:30 p.m. and White Chocolate will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Cajun's Wharf in Little Rock.

Alex Summerlin will perform at 5:30 p.m. and Earl and Them will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday.

Admission is $5 after 8 p.m.

Cajun's Wharf, 2400 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, (501) 375-5351, cajunswharf.com

...

Waterbird, Laith and Nick Flora will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Maxine's in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

Maxine's, 700 Central Ave., Hot Springs, (501) 321-0909, maxineslive.com

...

Mister Lucky will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Big Chill in Hot Springs. Admission is $5.

The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs, (501) 624-5185, thebigchillhotsprings.com

...

deFrance will perform at 8 p.m. today at Griffin Restaurant in El Dorado. Admission is free.

Based in Little Rock, deFrance formed in February 2015. The band has played more than 400 shows and has opened concerts for Bon Jovi, ZZ Top, Robert Randolph, Whiskey Myers and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Monty Russell will perform at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Admission is free.

Griffin Restaurant, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado, (870) 444-3007, eldomad.com.

Weekend on 11/22/2018