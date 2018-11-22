BASEBALL

Iglesias, Reds rework deal

Cincinnati Reds closer Raisel Iglesias agreed to a three-year, $24.1 million deal through the 2021 season on Wednesday, avoiding arbitration. Iglesias was on a seven-year, $27 million contract through 2020 that allowed him to opt for arbitration in 2018. He made $3.2 million last season, when he had a career-high 30 saves in 34 chances and a 2.38 ERA. Rather than having Iglesias eligible for arbitration each season, the Reds offered a restructured deal that gives both sides certainty. The Reds are trying to emerge from a massive rebuild that's left them with three consecutive 90-loss seasons. Last year, they added setup men Jared Hughes and David Hernandez to the bullpen and got significant improvement. Their priority this offseason is to add a couple of veteran starters. They also hired David Bell as their manager in the offseason.

Orioles hire analyst Mejdal

New Baltimore Orioles General Manager Mike Elias called upon a familiar face to help rebuild the club, hiring former NASA engineer Sig Mejdal from the Houston Astros to be assistant general manager for analytics. Mejdal will report to Elias and will oversee all aspects of the club's growing analytics effort and serve as an adviser to Mejdal, the Orioles said Wednesday. Mejdal had been a special assistant for process improvement to Houston GM Jeff Luhnow since October 2015. Elias, 35, was introduced Monday as Baltimore's general manager. He has been charged with turning around a team that finished 47-115, the worst record in the majors. Mejdal has been working in the majors for 14 seasons. He joined the Astros for the 2012 season -- as did Elias -- and organized the team's analytics department from its inception. Before coming to the Astros, Mejdal and Elias both worked in the St. Louis Cardinals front office. Mejdal has a pair of engineering degrees from UC Davis and advanced degrees in operations research and cognitive psychology/human factors from San Jose State. In addition to NASA, he worked for Lockheed Martin.

FOOTBALL

Falcons' Jones out

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has been ruled out of tonight's game at the New Orleans Saints. Jones came off injured reserve last week after missing two months with a broken right foot. He was inactive against Dallas last Sunday. Coach Dan Quinn said earlier in the week the goal was to have Jones regain full confidence in his foot so he could take advantage of his full potential. Jones was the only Falcons player who had only limited availability in Wednesday's practice. Cornerback Robert Alford (foot), linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (thigh), safety Damontae Kazee (shoulder), wide receiver Calvin Ridley (thigh) and cornerback Desmond Trufant (thigh) all had full participation after being limited on Tuesday.

Titans' Mariota iffy

The Tennessee Titans are back in wait-and-see mode with Marcus Mariota. The quarterback is trying to recover from a stinger that knocked him out of their last game. Mariota said Wednesday that the stinger, which came from a hit to his head in last week's 38-10 loss to the Colts, left him with some numbness in his throwing arm. But Mariota said the injury is not related to the nerve issue in his elbow that cost him playing time in September. Mariota also said his grip holding a ball is fine. He wore a partial glove for five games to help him grab the ball better when recovering from the injured elbow. Mariota took part in individual drills Wednesday. The Titans will not issue an injury report until today with their next game Monday night in Houston (7-3), though Coach Mike Vrabel said Mariota was limited.

Darnold uncertain

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold suited up for practice for the first time since injuring his right foot, but did not participate in team drills as he continues to recover. Coach Todd Bowles said Darnold is progressing, but is uncertain to play Sunday against New England. Darnold was injured at Miami on Nov. 4 and sat out the Jets' previous game against Buffalo on Nov. 11. Josh McCown started in his place and will do so again if Darnold is unable to play. Darnold was in sweats during the past few practices before Wednesday, but appeared to have no restrictions during light warmups. He did not throw a pass during the 30-minute window the media is allowed to watch. The No. 3 overall draft pick leads the NFL with a league-leading 14 interceptions and threw just 2 touchdown passes with 7 INTs in the 3 games before his injury.

Trubisky doubtful

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky was listed as doubtful Wednesday for today's game in Detroit against the Lions. Trubisky suffered a right shoulder injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday night's 25-20 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. If he can't play, the Bears will turn to backup Chase Daniel, who has not started or played extensively in an NFL game since 2014. Daniel, 32, is the oldest player on the Chicago roster and hasn't thrown more than two passes in a season since 2014 in Kansas City. He does have extensive knowledge of the Bears' offensive system run by former Chiefs assistant and current Chicago head Coach Matt Nagy.

SOCCER

AG defends FIFA probe

Switzerland's attorney general has defended his team's handling of its four-year FIFA investigation after the lead prosecutor was removed from duty. Michael Lauber said federal prosecutors have come "under attack every day by the lawyers" in a case comprising 25 different investigations. Confirming he will seek another four-year term, Lauber said "we have to follow the Swiss (penal) code." He said "some" of the 25 cases could be resolved next year, by either being closed or sent to court. Criminal proceedings are open against former FIFA officials Sepp Blatter and Jerome Valcke, German soccer great Franz Beckenbauer and Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi. They deny wrongdoing and have not been charged. Lauber called the rare news conference to address reports of his 2016 meetings with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

OLYMPICS

IOC to decide Dec. 1 on boxing in 2020

LONDON — The International Olympic Committee is moving toward expelling boxing’s international federation, a step that could imperil one of the tent-pole events of the Summer Olympics at the 2020 Games in Tokyo.

Controversy has for years plagued the boxing federation, which is known by the acronym AIBA. Then last month, a man the U.S. Treasury Department has described as “one of Uzbekistan’s leading criminals” won the AIBA presidency and took control of the world governing body.

That man, Gafur Rakhimov, a Russian citizen, had been AIBA’s interim leader after his predecessor, C.K. Wu, was forced out following a financial scandal that pushed the organization to the brink of bankruptcy. The scandal raised questions — many still unanswered — regarding the whereabouts of millions of dollars of AIBA revenue.

To his supporters, Rakhimov is seen as the federation’s savior because of deals he cut with AIBA creditors. To the IOC, his appointment is the latest misstep by an organization that has lurched from crisis to crisis, including questions about the fairness of boxing judges and AIBA’s anti-doping measures.

The IOC will decide at a meeting Dec. 1 whether to cast out AIBA. If it does, the IOC will have to scramble to organize an Olympic boxing competition for the Tokyo Games that the boxing federation has not sanctioned.

Rakhimov is fighting to clear his name with the Treasury Department, which in December accused him of “providing material support” to the Thieves-in-Law, an international crime syndicate centered in the former Soviet Union. Rakhimov denies the allegations, saying they are linked to politically motivated charges, now dropped, by members of the former government in Uzbekistan.

