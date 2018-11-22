Arrests

4th Judicial District Drug Task Force

• Griffin Ferchow, 27, of 1659 E. Evelyn Circle was arrested Tuesday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. He was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Benton County Sheriff's Office

• William Boyd Pendergrass, 53, of Kansas, Okla., was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated assault on a certified law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility. Pendergrass was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• William Ruben Ramos, 19, of 15080 Airport Road in Siloam Springs was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape. Ramos was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Bentonville

• Shayla Lynn Bryan, 19, of 314 E. Lora St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with hindering apprehension or prosecution. Bryan was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Carson Dale Henry, 19, of 12190 Greenstone Drive in Bentonville was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Henry was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Patrick Jones, 18, of 2390 N. Hidden Creek Drive was arrested Tuesday in connection with aggravated robbery. He was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Rogers

• Gregorerio Ramiro Chojoran, 34, of 320 N. C St. in Rogers was arrested Tuesday in connection with domestic battering. Chojoran was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

• Richard A. Raines, 24, of 1028 W. Magnolia St. in Rogers was arrested Wednesday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Raines was being held Wednesday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

• Jose Tinoco, 40, of 2500 Trudi Place was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. He was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

• Jose Nava-Ibarra, 32, of 2500 Trudi Place was arrested Tuesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. He was being held Wednesday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Police

Fayetteville

• An armed robbery happened about 3 a.m. Wednesday at the White Oak Station at Crossover Road and Joyce Boulevard. A man held a store employee at gunpoint, stole an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away, Cpl. Dallas Brashears said.

• Assault or battery was reported at 2:15 a.m. Wednesday at 1602 S. Brooks Ave.

• Burglary was reported at 10:39 p.m. Tuesday at 1656 N. Boxley Ave.

• Burglary was reported at 9:17 p.m. Tuesday at 86 W. Village Lake Drive.

• Assault or battery was reported at 6:34 p.m. Tuesday at 3919 N. Mall Ave.

• Burglary was reported at 5:52 p.m. Tuesday at 1925 N. Caton Drive.

