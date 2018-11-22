Slaying suspect killed by deputy in southern Arkansas

A man wanted in a Monday morning shooting death in Columbia County was killed Tuesday night in a police shooting at an apartment complex in Magnolia.

Police have not released the identity of the man shot and killed by a Columbia County sheriff's deputy, but confirmed the man was a suspect in the death of Damarras Akheen "Squirt" Henderson, a 24-year-old from El Dorado who was fatally shot Monday morning in Magnolia, according to The Banner-News.

The deputy went to Preston Apartments on Tuesday to arrest the suspect on a first-degree murder charge, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Police have not released the name of the deputy, who was not injured. Sheriff Mike Loe said the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

"Shots were fired, the suspect was hit and was transported to the Magnolia Regional Medical Center Emergency Room where he later died," Loe said in a statement released by the sheriff's office.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said the agency will conduct an investigation into the deputy's use of deadly force.

"The case file will be submitted to the prosecuting attorney to determine whether the use of deadly force was justified as prescribed under Arkansas law," Sadler said.

Henderson was found dead Monday at Magnuson Hotel on East Main Street after police received a report around 6:40 p.m. about gunfire, The Banner-News reported.

Earlier that day, around noon, Jarious Shaw of Magnolia died after being shot in the chest on Norma Street, according to the police. Loe told The Banner-News on Wednesday that Shaw, 22, was a resident of Preston Apartments.

Police told The Banner-News they do not believe the two homicides are related.

Prosecuting Attorney John Thomas Shepherd said his office was aware of the police shooting.

"The case will be given to us when the state police are done," Shepherd said. "This is standard operating procedure in a case like this."

Shepherd said the three shootings were unusual for Magnolia, a town of almost 11,500 and the county seat of Columbia County.

"I am not aware of this many interactions being this close in proximity with each other, but I only have been in this office for a few years," Shepherd said.

A map showing the location of Magnolia.

