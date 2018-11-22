State college basketball composite schedule

All times Central

TODAY'S GAMES

No games scheduled

FRIDAY'S GAMES

MEN

UAPB vs. California Baptist at Little Rock, 1 p.m.

Howard at UALR, 3:30 p.m.

Central Baptist vs. Adams State at San Angelo, Texas, 5 p.m.

Arkansas State vs. UNC Wilmington at Asheville, N.C., 6:30 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist at Ark.-Fort Smith, 7 p.m.

Univ. of the Ozarks at Webster, 8 p.m.

WOMEN

Arkansas State at Texas A&M, 4 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee State at Nashville, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Fort Smith at Emporia State, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

MEN

UALR vs. California Baptist OR UAPB, 1/3:30 p.m.

UAPB vs. Howard OR UALR at Little Rock, 1/3:30 p.m.

Univ. of the Ozarks vs. Westminster (Mo.) at St. Louis, 1 p.m.

Hannibal-LaGrange at Henderson State, 2 p.m.

Central Arkansas at Saint Louis, 3 p.m.

Centenary College at Ark.-Monticello, 3 p.m.

Arkansas State vs. E. Illinois at Asheville, N.C., 4 p.m.

Southern Arkansas at Union (Tenn.), 4 p.m.

Ouachita Baptist vs. Midwestern State at Fort Smith, 5 p.m.

Central Baptist vs. Paul Quinn College at San Angelo, Texas, 5 p.m.

WOMEN

Ark.-Fort Smith vs. East Central (Okla.) at Emporia, Kan., 1:30 p.m.

Harding at Cameron, 2 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Pittsburgh at Nashville, Tenn., 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Arkansas State vs. Gardner-Webb at Asheville, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

Philander Smith at Wiley College, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

Hendrix at Centenary (La.), 1 p.m.

UALR at LSU, 2 p.m.

Arkansas vs. Wisconsin at Nashville, Tenn., 7:30 p..m.

MONDAY'S GAMES

MEN

Harding at Christian Brothers, 7 p.m.

John Brown at College of the Ozarks, 7:30 p.m.

WOMEN

John Brown at College of the Ozarks, 5:30 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

MEN

UAPB at Cincinnati, 6 p.m.

Ark.-Fort Smith at Cameron, 7 p.m.

Williams Baptist at Lyon College, 7:30 p.m.

Central Baptist at Freed-Hardeman, 7:30 p.m.

Univ. of the Ozarks at Hendrix, 8 p.m.

WOMEN

Univ. of the Ozarks at Hendrix, 5:30 p.m.

Williams Baptist at Lyon College, 5:30 p.m.

Central Baptist at Freed-Hardeman, 5:30 p.m.

Murray State at Arkansas State, 7 p.m.

Sports on 11/22/2018