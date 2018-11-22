FOOTBALL

ASU adds Washington in 2021

Arkansas State University announced Wednesday that it has added Washington to its nonconference schedule for the 2021 season.

The two schools agreed to play a single game, which will be played Sept. 18 at Husky Stadium in Seattle. ASU is also scheduled to play the University of Central Arkansas on Sept. 4 and Memphis on Sept. 11.

It will be the first meeting between ASU and Washington and the third all-time game for Arkansas State against a Pacific-12 opponent. The game will mark the sixth time Washington has faced a Sun Belt opponent in its history.

SAU's Lison named award finalist

Southern Arkansas University defensive end DaVondrick Lison has been announced as one of eight finalists for the Gene Upshaw Division II Lineman of the Year Award.

Lison, a first-team all-Great American Conference selection and the conference's 2017 Defensive Player of the Year, was SAU's leading tackler with 61 tackles, including 18 tackles for loss totaling 75 yards and 6 1/2 sacks for 37 lost yards. His 25 career sacks is tied for the school record.

The award is voted on by NCAA Division II sports information directors. The winner will be announced Nov. 28 and will be invited to play in the East-West Shrine Game in St. Petersburg, Fla.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

HSU women get road victory

The Henderson State University women (3-1) used a strong fourth quarter Wednesday to earn an 86-73 victory over Rogers State in Claremore, Okla.

Madi Nichols' two baskets helped spark the Reddies' 8-2 run in the fourth quarter to take a 65-60 lead. The Hillcats hit a three-pointer to cut the lead to 65-63, but Hailey Estes and Lani Snowden hit consecutive three-pointers for Henderson State to extend the lead to 71-63. The lead was cut to five later in the fourth quarter but would get no smaller.

Estes finished with a game-high 22 points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes for the Reddies, while Pink Jones had 11 points and Blu Jones added 10.

VOLLEYBALL

Rogers earns regional honor

University of Arkansas at Fort Smith middle hitter Debra Rogers was named to the first team of the American Volleyball Coaches Association's All-South Central Region team on Wednesday.

Rogers led the Lady Lions in hitting percentage (.341) and blocks (108), and was second on the team in kills (365). Her hitting percentage led the Heartland Conference, while ranking second in blocks and third in kills. She helped lead the Lady Lions to the regular-season and conference tournament championships and a berth in the NCAA Division II Tournament on the way to being named the conference's Player of the Year and a first-team all-conference selection.

SOFTBALL

Arkansas adds another transfer

Ryan Jackson, the two-time defending Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year, will transfer to the University of Arkansas from Bethune-Cookman, Razorbacks Coach Courtney Deifel announced Wednesday.

As a freshman in 2017, Jackson led the league in batting average (.412), on-base percentage (.483), RBI (47), home runs (14) and slugging percentage (.771). Last season, she led the league in batting average (.467), RBI (50), runs scored (54), total bases (127) and home runs (17). Her home run total set a single-season school record and helped lead Bethune-Cookman to the MEAC Tournament title and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

