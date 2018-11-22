TODAY’S OTHER GAMES

Bears at Lions

11:30 a.m. (CBS)

LINE — Bears by 2 1/2

SERIES — Bears lead Lions, 98-74-5; Bears beat Lions 34-22, Nov. 11

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. LIONS (RK)

(10) 122.9 RUSH 100.4 (24)

(21) 235.0 PASS 243.3 (18)

(16) 357.9 YARDS 343.7 (24)

(6) 29.4 POINTS 22.2 (20)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BEARS VS. LIONS (RK)

(1) 77.8 RUSH 125.0 (24)

(11) 236.6 PASS 239.6 (13)

(3) 314.4 YARDS 364.6(19)

(4) 19.5 POINTS 26.3 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Chicago QB Mitchell Trubisky is doubtful for game with right shoulder injury. Backup Chase Daniel has started two games in NFL career and has not attempted pass since 2016 season. Chicago leads NFL with 18 INTs and is tied for first with 16 forced fumbles in 2018. Bears also lead league with 27 takeaways, 97 points off turnovers and plus-13 turnover margin. Bears receiver Allen Robinson had 6 catches for 133 yards and 2 TDs in earlier meeting with Lions.

Falcons at Saints

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE — Saints by 13

SERIES — Falcons lead Saints, 52-47; Saints beat Falcons 43-37 (OT) Sept. 23

ON OFFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(29) 88.8 RUSH 131.4 (6)

(3) 314.6 PASS 295.7 (6)

(6) 403.4 YARDS 427.1 (4)

(9) 26.3 POINTS 37.8 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) FALCONS VS. SAINTS (RK)

(23) 121.1 RUSH 77.9 (2)

(29) 284.1 PASS 280.3 (27)

(29) 405.2 YARDS 358.2 (16)

(29) 27.6 POINTS 24.3 (15)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan completed 26 of 35 (74.3 percent) for 374 yards, 5 TDs, no INTs in last meeting. Running back Tevin Coleman has 6 TDs (3 rushing, 3 receiving) in past 5 games against Saints. New Orleans Quarterback Drew Brees passed for 363 yards, 4 TDs without INT last week. It marked Brees’ 23rd career game with at least four TD passes and no INTs. Saints running back Mark Ingram has rushed for 100-plus yards in two consecutive outings.