Trump expands troops' mission

WASHINGTON -- In a broad expansion of the military mission along the southwest border, the White House has authorized extensive new powers for U.S. troops to potentially use against migrants, including searches, detentions, crowd control and, if necessary, deadly force.

A memo signed by White House chief of staff John Kelly authorized the 5,900 troops on the border to protect Border Patrol officers and other U.S. personnel. It could put U.S. soldiers or Marines in direct contact with migrants for the first time since President Donald Trump rushed them to the border in Arizona, Texas and California shortly before the Nov. 6 midterm election.

The four-page memo authorizes troops to conduct "crowd control, temporary detention and cursory search," as well as "a show or use of force (including lethal force where necessary) that are reasonably necessary to ensure the protection and safety of federal personnel."

Kelly signed the order late Tuesday.

Secretary of Defense James Mattis defended the unusual order in a news conference at the Pentagon. Kelly "has the authority to do what the president tells him to do," Mattis said. "He signed the memo out for the White House."

The Pentagon also authorized military medical personnel to conduct "medical screening" of migrants, a Defense Department official said, though that was done in a separate order.

Critics denounced the sharply expanded mission as unwarranted and dangerous, saying the White House was using the Pentagon as a political prop to support the president's incendiary claims that caravans of migrants moving north through Mexico posed an imminent threat to U.S. security.

"It's not enough that President Trump asked American service members to spend Thanksgiving at the border in furtherance of a partisan agenda," said Michael Breen, president of Human Rights First. "Now the White House is upping the ante by authorizing those service members to use lethal force against refugees, migrants and others at the border."

The Truman National Security Project, a Washington public policy organization stocked with national security officials from President Barack Obama's administration, called the White House order "illegal and unconstitutional" and called on Congress to block it.

"It is a long-standing policy and undisputed principle that the United States military cannot engage in law enforcement activity at home," the group said in a statement. "This policy cannot be allowed to stand."

The White House order is likely to spawn legal challenges from critics who contend that permitting troops to detain, search and use force against people on U.S. soil, even to protect government personnel, could violate a federal law known as the Posse Comitatus Act, which restricts the active-duty military in most cases from performing domestic law enforcement.

Mattis said that the troops' role along the border would be limited and that the new authority would be used only if the Border Patrol or other federal personnel were threatened by migrants. He also said the White House had not given troops authority to make arrests, although he did not address the difference between arrests and detention.

"There is no arrest authority under Posse Comitatus for the U.S. federal troops," Mattis said. "That can be done, but it has to be done in accordance with the law. That has not been done, nor has it been anticipated."

The Kelly memo, which was sent to Mattis and Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen, specifies that troops "shall not, without further direction from [the president], conduct traditional civilian law enforcement activities, such as arrest, search and seizure."

Mattis played down the significance of the expanded mission.

He said that the Department of Homeland Security, which includes U.S. Customs and Border Protection, had asked for the military to be given the broader authority -- but had not yet asked for any armed troops to protect its personnel.

"There has been no call for any lethal force" from Homeland Security officials, Mattis said. "There is no armed element going in. I will determine [whether it's necessary] based on what DHS asks for and a mission analysis."

Thousands of migrants have arrived in the Mexican city of Tijuana and have clashed in recent days with Mexican protesters opposed to their presence. So far, there have been no attempts by the asylum seekers to rush the border en masse and no known violent clashes with U.S. Border Patrol officers.

A Section on 11/22/2018