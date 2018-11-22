Two crashes fatal in state's northeast

Two people died in accidents Monday in northeast Arkansas.

A woman was struck and killed while crossing a highway Monday night, authorities said.

The accident happened shortly before 11 p.m. on U.S. 67 east of Hoxie in Lawrence County, according to a report by the Arkansas State Police.

Hillary King, 32, of Bono, was walking across the road to return to her parked vehicle when a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche in the left northbound lane hit and killed her, police said.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the accident, state police reported.

A passenger was killed in a wreck in Greene County on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. in the city of Paragould, according to a report from the state police. Patricia Haynie, 50, of Hoxie, was riding in a 1998 Lexus that was traveling east on U.S. 412.

A 2016 Chevrolet truck traveling west turned into the Lexus' path and the vehicles collided, the report states. Haynie was killed.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, according to the report

