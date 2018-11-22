UA worker robbed while on campus

FAYETTEVILLE -- A University of Arkansas, Fayetteville employee reported being robbed by a man possibly armed with a knife early Wednesday outside the campus student union, university police said.

"Around 2:50 a.m. a staff member reported an aggravated robbery outside of the Arkansas Union," police said in a notice posted on social media. Capt. Matt Mills said an alert was also distributed Wednesday to members of the UA community via the university's emergency notification system. Such alerts are sent via email and text message.

A man wearing jeans and a red sweatshirt with black sleeves was seen running west on Maple Street, police said. They identified him as a suspect in the case.

Mills said the victim received a bloody nose but did not require treatment at a hospital.

"The suspect mentioned he had a knife," Mills said. Mills said he had no information about items taken.

