West Siloam town manager resigns

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- The town manager resigned following allegations she used city money for personal expenditures.

Kathy Osbourn was hired as town manager in August 2017 with a salary of $70,000 per year, in addition to being hired as town clerk, which pays $50 per month.

The town board placed Osbourn on medical leave during its Oct. 15 meeting, pending an investigation, after discovering irregularities in the city's expenses during a routine examination of the finances in September.

Jot Hartley, town attorney, said during a board meeting Monday that Osbourn submitted a letter of resignation Nov. 16, but the investigation is ongoing. Robert St. Pierre, an auditor from Stilwell, Okla., is preparing a full report, said Leslie Colantuono, the West Siloam Springs court clerk.

St. Pierre refused to comment on the amount of money spent or what it was spent on. He said he plans to present his findings to the board Dec. 10.

Colantuono said St. Pierre told city officials Osbourn's expenditures are at least $80,000 and are likely to exceed $100,000.

Colantuono said St. Pierre said Osbourn accessed the money mostly by using a city-owned credit card to pay for remodeling her home, cable bills and purchases at Kohl's and Sam's Club.

Colantuono said it is unclear who will decide what, if any, punitive measures would be taken if Osbourn is guilty of the allegations.

West Siloam Springs is just across the state line from Siloam Springs. The town is home to Cherokee Casino and has a population of 846 people, according to 2010 Census numbers.

The Dec. 10 meeting will be 6:30 p.m. at West Siloam Springs City Hall, 4880 Cedar Drive, Colcord, Okla.

NW News on 11/22/2018