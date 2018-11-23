Arkansas teen held in holdup; robber pointed gun, told customer 'you didn't see anything,' cops say

Police have arrested a suspect in a gas station robbery in Northwest Arkansas.

Thomas Finch, 18, of Fayetteville was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property and public intoxication, according to a preliminary report.

Police responded about 3 a.m. Wednesday to a call of an armed robbery at White Oak Station near Joyce Boulevard and Crossover Road. An employee told officers a man with a handgun entered the store and demanded money. The man also grabbed packs of cigarettes while holding the employee at gunpoint and taking the cash, the report states.

As the man was leaving, a customer came in. The robber pointed the pistol at the customer and said, "You didn't see anything," according to the report, and ran away.

About 1 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person near Deane Street and Shamblin Avenue. Police found Finch intoxicated and wearing clothes matching the description of the robber, the report states.

Finch was arrested on a charge of public intoxication and told officers he had a gun in his backpack, according to the report. Police found three airsoft pistols and cigarettes. The items found and Finch's physical appearance matched what was seen on the store's surveillance video, the report states. The report also lists cash obtained as evidence.

Finch denied any knowledge of the robbery during a police interview. He was taken to the Washington County jail for booking.