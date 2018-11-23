Arkansas teen killed in two-vehicle collision

An 18-year-old West Memphis woman suffered fatal injuries in a collision on Wednesday evening, authorities said.

Jatava Devita Murray was driving a 2005 Pontiac north on Village Drive at 5:50 p.m. in West Memphis when she turned onto Rainer Road in front of a 2004 International Harvester, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

The front of the International Harvester struck the left side of the Pontiac, police wrote.

Murray suffered fatal injuries. The other driver, 34-year-old Ricky L. Reel of West Memphis, was listed as being hurt, though the report didn't specify the extent of his injuries.

Conditions at the time were said to be clear and dry.

At least 443 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.