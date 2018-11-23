Coming attractions

Grans (Border)

R A customs officer known for her extraordinary sense of smell encounters a suspicious-looking man who appears to be hiding something she can't identify, and worse, she begins to feel a strange attraction to him. In Swedish. With Eva Melander, Eero Milonoff, Viktor Akerblom, Matti Boustedt, Jorgen Thorsson, Andreas Kundler; directed by Ali Abbasi. (1 hour, 50 minutes) Nov. 30

What They Had

R A woman returns to her childhood home in Chicago, accompanied by her rebellious daughter, to referee between her father's stubborn insistence that her mother, apparently suffering from dementia, remains at home and her equally determined brother's efforts to place her in a "memory care" facility. With Hilary Swank, Michael Shannon, Robert Forster, Blythe Danner, Taissa Farmiga, Josh Lucas, Sarah Sutherland, Marilyn Dodds Frank; directed by Elizabeth Chomko. (1 hour, 41 minutes) Nov. 30

Wildlife

PG-13 When his golf pro father loses his job after a wildfire outside a small Montana town in the 1960s, a teenager and his mother must fend for themselves. With Carey Mulligan, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ed Oxenbould, Bill Camp, Zoe Margaret Colletti, Travis W Bruyer, Darryl Cox, Mollie Milligan; directed by Paul Dano. (1 hour, 45 minutes) Nov. 30

