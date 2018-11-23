Duck boat owner settles with 1 family over sinking; 17 died, including Arkansan father and son

FILE - In this July 23, 2018 file photo, a duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake in Branson, Mo., is raised after it went down the evening of July 19 after a thunderstorm generated near-hurricane strength winds, killing 17 people. A federal indictment released Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, charges the boat's captain Kenneth Scott McKee with 17 counts of misconduct, negligence or inattention to duty by a ship's officer, resulting in death. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The company that owns the duck boat that sank in Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri, in July, killing 17 people, has settled the first of several lawsuits filed in the accident.

The three adult daughters of 65-year-old William Bright and his 63-year-old wife, Janice Bright, of Higginsville, Missouri, filed suit soon after the accident on July 19. Adam Graves, an attorney for the family, told the Kansas City Star that the settlement with Ripley Entertainment was finalized Thursday.

Terms were not disclosed. A Ripley spokeswoman declined immediate comment.

Three others named in the suit will remain defendants. They are Ride the Ducks International LLC; the captain of the duck boat, Kenneth Scott McKee; and the driver on land, Robert Williams, who died when the boat sank.

Steve Smith, 53, and his 15-year-old son, Lance, both of Osceola, were among the 17 people who died when the tour boat sank.