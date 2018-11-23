HI GAMEDAY: Best of the web

Would Arkansas fans have agreed to a two-win season in exchange for a top 15 recruting class?

Hogmodo: Anyone out there wishing we had a 6-6 team and another typical Bret Bielema recruiting class?

BobgHawg: Personally, I will wait and see just how good this class coming is ... One good thing is when you are at the bottom of the well you can't go any lower. There is a lot more to it than systems, attitudes and stars assigned (in recruiting rankings). I'll let you know in a couple of years.

Hogmodo: You are right that stars don't guarantee success, but the schools with lots of stars in their recruiting classes are a lot more successful than the ones without many stars. Your odds of success on the field go up big time when you compete well in recruiting.

daBoar: To me, it's not so much about two wins as it appears that the team has given up. That is sad. And I worry that might be a better indicator of 2019 results than the apparent nice prospect list.

Neastarkie: I don't think so. While I don't excuse the apparent "I quit" attitude some of these players appear to have, I don't think it will carry over to the next year. It's tough to give it your best effort when you're 2-8. Next year starts a clean slate.

Fans discuss the lack of recent success in the SEC.

woodhog14: Hogs are 13-42 in SEC play since 2012. Point being this is not all a Chad Morris problem.

Jrdent: Making us the worst in the SEC, I believe.

Matt Jones: Yes, by four games. Vanderbilt is 17-38 over the same time.

Jimbeau77: Yep. We didn't have the luxury of playing in the SEC East during that time period. But we still haven't been very good.

SoArkHog: Obviously. Plenty of blame to go around. However, it is his problem now. He's been tasked with fixing it. Not going to happen overnight.

Fans talk about two Arkansas players suspended for pregame antics in Starkville.

LDHog: Ryan Pulley and Kam Curl suspended for the week. No surprise. They both deserved suspension. Big losses. They let down their teammates.

JacksonReid: Thank goodness. I was a little concerned that Coach Chad Morris might suspend them for a series. Kudos to him and this is an impressive move to this fan. Big talk without action would be damaging.

Razormac: ...Discipline is a key ingredient in a successful football program. Everyone has to be subject to the same rules. Hopefully the players will gain som maturity from it ...

Neastarkie: Morris did the right thing. Got to send a message if he's going to build a program.

SoArkHog: I had faith CCM would do some "rough justice" in this case. Glad he suspended them. Hate it for the team. Wasn't much chance of a win on Friday, but it doesn't help to lose two starters in the secondary when the opponent's quarterback is Drew Lock.

Razorbanker: I'm almost wondering if it would be more of a punishment to make them practice and play this week.

Newtonhog: I like CCM's intensity and demeanor. These guys were not playing travel ball. They will not win a participation ribbon.

Score predictions or today's game at Missouri.

JacksonReid: 55-14 Missouri. Program deconstruction complete. Purge and rebuild can commence.

LongTimeHog: 63-3. I'll let you guess which team.

CajunHog: What difference does it make? Bench the ones CCM believes are a negative to the culture they are trying to build and play freshmen. The score won't be any worse than we've already seen and we might even get surprised a little. For the sake of the thread, 70-2.

GeneralHog: 35-31 Arkansas.

bakedhog19741: I don't expect to win but after listening to Morris, I expect some fight and a close game like you're predicting. I may flip the scores.

GeneralHog: I almost always go with the idea that we can win til the other team proves me wrong. I know our chances aren't good but any given day any team can be beaten.

ShakeNBake: We went to Missouri two years ago and, well, we all know how that ended. We lost the big lead and it just snowballed from there to where we are today. The Belk Bowl lead, other leads, etc. I am thinking we go to Missouri this week and this all comes to an end. Maybe we even get a W. Missouri's D is not that good either. I expect some points to be put up.

Army Hog: The outcome of this game was loaded by the players in Starkville. Play the young guys and give a bunch of pink slips. House cleaning time. We will find out who want to be a Razorback this week. As for the score, it doesn't matter.

Razorwill: Two things could happen. We could man up for a change or we could completely throw in the towel. Two secondary players out for antics deemed unacceptable against one of the best passing quarterbacks in the league. Offense has been nonexistent for the vast majority of the year. I think we play better but it won't matter. Missouri owns us lately as have most of the SEC. Thankfully this year is over. Arkansas 24, Missouri 48.

Hawgs0720: 63-10. Taylor Powell plays most of the second half against his hometown team.

white25: Tigers 18, Porkers 12. Arkansas puts up a fight for the outgoing seniors.

Jimbeau77: O'Grady gets two or more touchdowns, maybe someone else gets one too. But MU gets at least five or six TDs. Do the math.

Sports on 11/23/2018