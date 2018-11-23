Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

High school coaches

Today at 2:19 a.m. 0comments

CALL US

Coaches are asked to call the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette with game reports before 10:30 p.m. each Friday night this fall. Call (800) 272-4650 or (501) 378-3411.

We need records, score by quarters, scoring plays with first and last names, along with top rushing, passing, receiving and defensive performances.

[HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Click here for more scores, recaps and photos]

The Democrat-Gazette also will publish statistics each Friday throughout the regular season. Deadline for statistics to appear in Friday’s edition during the season is noon Wednesdays.

Email statistics, news tips and other pertinent high school football information to jmuck@arkansasonline.com.

Scores also can be tweeted using the hashtag #arpreps.

Print Headline: High school coaches

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT