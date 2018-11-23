Hogs rolling in latest run

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas men’s basketball team will complete a stretch of three games in six days when the Razorbacks (3-1) play Texas-Arlington (3-2) at 7 tonight at Walton Arena.

It’s been a good week for the Razorbacks, who beat Indiana 73-72 on Sunday and Montana State 90-68 on Wednesday in home games.

“We’re just having fun because we’re getting to play somebody besides ourselves and getting ready to come out there in front of all the fans,” sophomore Daniel Gafford said. “It’s a way better feeling than just practicing.”

The Razorbacks and Mavericks have played two common opponents in California-Davis and Indiana.

Arkansas beat UC-Davis 81-58, while Texas-Arlington beat the Aggies 68-59 at home. Indiana beat the Mavericks 78-64 in Bloomington, Ind., on Tuesday night, but the visitors cut a 20-point deficit to 61-60 with 6:30 left before the Hoosiers pulled away.

“We battled back, but we just dug too big of a hole,” Texas-Arlington Coach Chris Ogden said. “Once we got it down to one, we just didn’t make the plays you need to make on the road against a very good Big Ten team.”

Texas-Arlington junior guard Eric Dennis scored 19 points off the bench against the Hoosiers. Senior guard Brian Warren scored 14 points, junior guard Davis Radshad 12 and freshman guard David Azore 10.

“They’re a tough team,” Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson said. “They’ve got multiple guys that can shoot. So we’re going to have to defend. I know that. I think it’s going to be a heck of a ballgame.”

Freshman guard Isaiah Joe led the Razorbacks with 27 minutes Wednesday, and among the other starters sophomore point guard Jalen Harris played 25, Gafford 23, sophomore guard Mason Jones 21 and junior forward Adrio Bailey 19.

Anderson said it was important the starters got more rest after Jones played 38 minutes against Indiana, Joe 33, Gafford 31 and Harris and Bailey 25 each.

“One of the things I talked about versus the last game was hopefully cutting down some of the minutes that these guys played, and we did,” Anderson said. “Now you’re getting some key guys getting minutes off the bench. I think that’s going to benefit us.”

Arkansas outscored Montana State 25-9 in bench points, led by freshman forward Reggie Chaney with 8 and sophomore forward Gabe Osabuohien and freshman guard Keyshawn Embery-Simpson with 6 each. Freshman guard Desi Sills had five points and five assists.

“We know that we have a lot of guys that can go in and play,” Harris said.

Anderson said he was pleased by the contributions by the reserves.

“I always talk about the bench either coming in and maintaining if we’re playing well or lift us up,” Anderson said. “I thought that when the bench [players] came in, everything kind of rose up.

“It’s good to see these guys get some minutes and they can learn on the job. They can learn out there on the floor.”

Arkansas freshman guard Jordan Phillips made his season debut against Montana State after missing the first three games recovering from knee surgery. Phillips didn’t score, shot 0 of 5 from the field and drew 2 fouls in 10 minutes.

“You could see the anxiousness in him,” Anderson said. “Remember, he’s only had one practice. So there’s some rustiness there with timing.

“But I’ve got to applaud him. He came out and he wasn’t bashful.”

Arkansas men vs. Texas-Arlington

WHEN 7 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 3-1; Texas-Arlington 3-2

SERIES Arkansas leads 7-0.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TELEVISION None

INTERNET SEC Network-plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

TEXAS-ARLINGTON

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Brian Warren, 5-9, Jr. 17.6 1.4

G Davis Radshad, 6-2, Jr. 9.7 7.0

G TiAndre Jackson-Young, 6-3, Jr.3.8 5.0

G DJ Bryant, 5-11, Jr. 3.8 5.0

F Ayoub Nouhi, 6-5, Fr. 1.0 0.6

COACH Chris Ogden (3-2 in first season at Texas-Arlington)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT., YR. PPG RPG

G Jalen Harris, 6-2, So. 7.3 2.8

G Isaiah Joe, 6-5, Fr. 13.5 3.0

G Mason Jones, 6-5, So. 15.3 5.5

F Daniel Gafford, 6-11, So. 18.8 8.0

F Adrio Bailey, 6-6, Jr. 10.5 3.3

COACH Mike Anderson (153-87 in eight seasons at Arkansas, 353-185 in 17 seasons overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UTA Arkansas

72.6 Points for 76.0

68.2 Points against 65.5

+1.4 Rebound margin -3.5

+2.0 Turnover margin +1.7

41.6 FG pct. 43.6

25.4 3-pt pct. 38.1

78.4 FT pct. 61.5

CHALK TALK Razorbacks point guard Jalen Harris has 23 assists compared to 5 turnovers … UTA junior guard Eric Dennis is averaging 13.8 points and 6.0 rebounds off the bench … Arkansas is 65-2 in non-conference games in Walton Arena under Coach Mike Anderson … The Razorbacks beat UTA 71-67 two years ago in the teams’ most recent meeting.