Home Movies

Fireworks, Should We See It From the Side or the Bottom?

Directed by Akiyuki Shinbo and Nobuyuki Takeuchi

(not rated, 1 hour, 30 minutes)

Earnest but awkward, this so-so anime adventure concerns teenager Nazuna, caught in the middle of her parents' divorce on the day of a fireworks display of a religious festival in a seaside town in Japan. Her plans to run away to escape her unhappy home fail until a classmate discovers a unique way to help. Animated, with the voices of Masaki Suda, Mamoru Miyano. Subtitled.

Little Italy (R, 1 hour, 42 minutes) Despite a decent cast, this is a mediocre and utterly un-original romantic-comedy concerning one-time childhood companions who grow up to become a romantic twosome; like Romeo and Juliet, their love becomes problematic as they are caught in a war between their families' competing pizza restaurants. With Hayden Christensen, Emma Roberts, Alyssa Milano, Danny Aiello, Andrea Martin, Jane Seymour; directed by Donald Petrie.

Making the Grade (not rated, 1 hour, 25 minutes) A charming, nicely constructed documentary -- with engaging footage from lessons and interviews with struggling musicians -- in which teachers and students of all ages throughout Ireland prepare for graded musical exams; reaching Grade Eight is the ultimate goal. Directed by Ken Wardrop.

Outrage Coda (not rated, 1 hour, 44 minutes) Fans of writer/director/star Takeshi "Beat" Kitano will likely enjoy this murderous gangster actioner -- the third in a trilogy about gang wars -- in which an annoying but seemingly minor situation causes tensions to rise between Chang Enterprises and the faraway powerful Hanabishi-kai gang. That brings about the return to Japan of yakuza Otomo (played by Kitano), who works for Chang, to take care of business. With Pierre Taki, Toshiyuki Nishida. Subtitled.

Kin (PG-13, 1 hour, 42 minutes) A sad story of family loyalty with a few twists tossed in to add modernity, Kin follows Jimmy (Jack Reynor) who, recently released from prison, hopes to reconnect with his younger adopted brother Eli (Myles Truitt), and estranged father (Dennis Quaid). But after a difference of opinion with a vengeful criminal (James Franco), Jimmy and Eli become fugitives with one hope for survival: a weapon from another dimension. Blu-ray features include audio commentary with co-directors Jonathan and Josh Baker and screenwriter Daniel Casey, an eight-part making-of documentary, a visual FX breakdown featurette, 10 deleted scenes, and a roundtable discussion on special features with the directors.

Blindspotting (R, 1 hour, 35 minutes) Timely, funny, factual, tough and intense, this dramatic comedy -- popular at this year's Sundance and SXSW film festivals -- examines three days in the life of a newly released parolee amid struggles of race, class, and police brutality in Oakland, Calif. With Daveed Diggs (Broadway's Hamilton), Rafael Casal (HBO's Def Poetry Jam), Janina Gavankar (True Blood), Jasmine Cephas Jones (Monsters and Men) and Ethan Embry. Blu-ray special features include deleted scenes, a making-of featurette, and audio commentary with director Carlos Lopez Estrada.

MovieStyle on 11/23/2018