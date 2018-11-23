Happy birthday. You know that you're incredibly valuable, and are so secure in that knowledge that you think of yourself less and less often. This is freedom. A new level of optimism emerges. More highlights: the club you're invited to, an unforgettable date and the satisfactory resolution of a conflict that's affected your family for years.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Beyond the classic stripes of iron bars, cages take on all sorts of material forms; some look like factories, nice houses, clean cars, or bottles or mirrors. In what way do you need to get free?

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Why is it taking so long? When do we get there? These questions are completely natural, though unhelpful. With some effort, you'll calm the restless heart and see the current opportunities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Today is like an elevator. You get on, knowing the risk, and take it because it's time to leave one reality. When this ride is done, the doors open onto another, slightly different, reality.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Part of the experience of places is the expectation being carried to the entrance gate. You'll be dealing with people who are new to the environment you know so well. You'll strongly influence their reception of it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You strive to be the best, but "the best" can be hard to assess. How is it measured? Not in popularity or awards. Those yardsticks can only measure consensus and social agreement, which often has little to do with the best.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You don't believe your win has to come at somebody else's loss, but you should be aware that there are many around who do have this scarcity-minded approach. Steer clear of these types.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The love flowing in a relationship is not like it was in the beginning. That's OK. Love will continue to make many forms, all enriching in their own way.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You acknowledge people by listening to them, remembering things about them, reflecting back to them a version of themselves that represents how they'd like to be seen.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): It's so easy to fall in love, or have an affectionate feeling about someone, that the reality of the ongoing work of relationships can come as a surprise. Expect it and be ready to embrace it.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The great thing about falling behind is, you never know how strong, smart and able you are until you're tasked with catching up. Afterward, you no longer think every small setback spells disaster. Recovery is in your nature.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): There's not one way to work. People at work can be still as the moon or hummingbird quick. Some stare into space, some sweat or cry. Your work, whatever form it takes, will be deeply respected.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Some vestiges of who you were in your yesteryears might be holding you back. It probably has to do with an old habit or viewpoint. Getting rid of a material representation of the era will provide a magical, metaphorical release.

