Today at 3:07 a.m. | Updated November 23, 2018 at 3:07 a.m.

Judy Carroll, 59, of El Cajon, Calif., who won a $5.2 million lottery prize in 1989, pleaded guilty to scamming six people after her win, in part by telling them the IRS had frozen her assets because of a tax debt, and was ordered to repay her victims nearly $1.6 million, prosecutors said.

Dustin Campbell, social media manager for Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in Louisiana, said the shelter went from having only two or three days' worth of dog food to having a pantry full of thousands of pounds of kibble thanks to people who responded to the shelter's Facebook post asking for donations.

Caleena Johnson, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was arrested on a charge of public drunkenness after the flight she was on was forced to make an emergency landing when, according to flight attendants, she made threatening remarks and became belligerent.

Misha Djuric, artistic director of The Nutcracker ballet in Providence, R.I., said her 19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Archie is leaving the stage after making more than 125 appearances in the ballet, adding that the dog is "settling down to a life of luxury and long naps on pillows."

Douglas Holley, 56, a northwest Louisiana farmhand, was sentenced to 105 years in prison for trying to kill the farm's owners, Robert and Tracy Hewlett, by putting a bomb in a crawl space under their bed because Robert Hewlett had been unable to save Holley's horse from an illness.

Jason Wieder, 39, and Melanie Rehrig, 33, each face numerous animal-cruelty and neglect charges after authorities said they found at least 240 exotic animals, some dead or in poor health -- including five turtles, several alligators, numerous ferrets and dozens of snakes -- in the couple's Upper Hanover, Pa., home.

Lilly Thurmond, 16, of Asheville, N.C., caught a bear and its three cubs on video as they broke into her family's Toyota Prius and ate about 50 chocolate bars left in the car that were meant for a school prom fundraiser.

Sydni Anglin, whose car was stolen with her 3-year-old daughter and dog inside while she was in an Atlanta-area gas station, said the girl and pet weren't harmed and that they've all been reunited.

