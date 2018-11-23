• Judy Carroll, 59, of El Cajon, Calif., who won a $5.2 million lottery prize in 1989, pleaded guilty to scamming six people after her win, in part by telling them the IRS had frozen her assets because of a tax debt, and was ordered to repay her victims nearly $1.6 million, prosecutors said.

• Dustin Campbell, social media manager for Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter in Louisiana, said the shelter went from having only two or three days' worth of dog food to having a pantry full of thousands of pounds of kibble thanks to people who responded to the shelter's Facebook post asking for donations.

• Caleena Johnson, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was arrested on a charge of public drunkenness after the flight she was on was forced to make an emergency landing when, according to flight attendants, she made threatening remarks and became belligerent.

• Misha Djuric, artistic director of The Nutcracker ballet in Providence, R.I., said her 19-year-old Yorkshire Terrier named Archie is leaving the stage after making more than 125 appearances in the ballet, adding that the dog is "settling down to a life of luxury and long naps on pillows."

• Douglas Holley, 56, a northwest Louisiana farmhand, was sentenced to 105 years in prison for trying to kill the farm's owners, Robert and Tracy Hewlett, by putting a bomb in a crawl space under their bed because Robert Hewlett had been unable to save Holley's horse from an illness.

• Jason Wieder, 39, and Melanie Rehrig, 33, each face numerous animal-cruelty and neglect charges after authorities said they found at least 240 exotic animals, some dead or in poor health -- including five turtles, several alligators, numerous ferrets and dozens of snakes -- in the couple's Upper Hanover, Pa., home.

• Lilly Thurmond, 16, of Asheville, N.C., caught a bear and its three cubs on video as they broke into her family's Toyota Prius and ate about 50 chocolate bars left in the car that were meant for a school prom fundraiser.

• Sydni Anglin, whose car was stolen with her 3-year-old daughter and dog inside while she was in an Atlanta-area gas station, said the girl and pet weren't harmed and that they've all been reunited.

A Section on 11/23/2018