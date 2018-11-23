Little Rock man, 25, shot at used car lot, police say

A 25-year-old Little Rock man was shot in the back early Friday at a used car lot on Colonel Glenn Road, authorities said.

The victim, identified as Shannon Johnson, suffered an injury not believed to be life-threatening in the shooting, which happened about 12:40 a.m.

Johnson told investigators he and several others were preparing to leave from 7300 Colonel Glenn Road when five to 10 shots rang out, hitting him in the back and cars in the lot, according to a Little Rock Police Department report. The business, at Colonel Glenn Road and west 40th Street, is identified in property records as Car Corner.

Another person at the scene told authorities she saw "an unknown black or blue sedan pull up to the stop sign [and] begin shooting."

Johnson told police he started to drive himself to the hospital but later had to have his cousin take over, the report said. Police met him at Baptist Health Medical Center.

The report listed six damaged vehicles, including a Chevrolet Silverado pickup, a BMW 650 and a Ford Mustang.