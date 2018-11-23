Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest stories Most commented Obits Traffic Weather Newsletters Puzzles + Games
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Mississippi will seek to revive law on 15-week abortion ban

by The Associated Press | Today at 3:09 p.m. 1comment

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi's attorney general says he will appeal a federal judge's ruling striking down one of the most restrictive abortion laws in the U.S.

Democrat Jim Hood said Friday that the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has not ruled in any case dealing with laws banning abortion between 15 and 20 weeks' gestation. He says it's his duty to appeal to the 5th Circuit, which handles cases from Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas.

U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves ruled Tuesday that a Mississippi law banning most abortions after 15 weeks "unequivocally" violates women's constitutional rights.

The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued when Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law March 19, and Reeves issued a temporary restraining order the next day to keep the state from enforcing the law.

Sponsor Content

Comments

You must be signed in to post comments
Sign in
  • tngilmer
    November 23, 2018 at 3:23 p.m.

    I would bet that the chances of the Fifth Circuit upholding this law are slim and none and slim just caught the last bus out of town.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT