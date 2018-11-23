ARKANSAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: North Little Rock thankful, taking nothing for granted

North Little Rock Coach Jamie Mitchell is thankful this week for what the Charging Wildcats have accomplished under his watch.

This year's senior class is 36-1 overall, with its only loss to Fayetteville in the 2016 Class 7A state championship game, and 21-0 in 7A-Central Conference games since 2016.

There's also last season's Class 7A state championship.

"We don't take anything for granted," said Mitchell, in his fourth season at North Little Rock. "In a season of thanks, we've been blessed. I don't know how much more they can do.

"But I told the kids, your legacy is going to be remembered by how you finish this year. Hopefully, we've got two more left in us."

North Little Rock (11-0) hosts Bentonville West (7-4) in the Class 7A semifinals today at Charging Wildcat Stadium in North Little Rock. The winner will play Bryant or Fort Smith Northside in the Class 7A state championship game Saturday, Dec. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

One week ago today, the Charging Wildcats' hopes of winning a second consecutive state championship almost came to an end.

Fort Smith Southside, led by senior quarterback Taye Gatewood's 456 yards and 4 touchdowns, was driving with less than three minutes remaining, trailing 48-45. But Gatewood's pass was intercepted by North Little Rock's Kevin Wallace and the Charging Wildcats held on.

"Our locker room was very solemn," Mitchell said. "Our kids had never really thought about that [losing]. They realized this thing could be over.

"My hope is that fear is the best motivator anyone can have.

"The best team doesn't always win."

Brandon Thomas led North Little Rock, rushing for 218 yards and 4 touchdowns on 11 carriers. Tyler Day had 177 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries.

Along with Oscar Adaway, North Little Rock will stick to what has gotten them to late November once again -- their running game.

"We're going to keep giving it to those guys," Mitchel said. "We put it on their shoulders."

Bentonville West, a third-year program, is in its first semifinal game. Senior quarterback Will Jarrett is 64-of-110 passing for 1,117 yards with 11 touchdowns and 1 interception this season.

"He's got great moxie," Mitchell said. "He stirs the drink for them. He gets it to the right people."

For the second consecutive season, the 7A-Central will have three of the four semifinal teams -- North Little Rock, Bryant and Northside. Last season, it was North Little Rock, Bryant and Conway.

"We take a lot of pride in it," Mitchell said. "There's some really good coaches in this group."

Mitchell said the key for North Little Rock today against Bentonville West is getting off the field in third-down situations.

"We have to play great defense," Mitchell said. "We have to defend. We cannot give up the big play.

"Offensively, we have to do what we do. Rush the football and take care of the ball.

"These games at this time of the year, you better play your best or you're not going to stick around."

Photo by Special to the Democrat-Gazette/JIMMY JONES

North Little Rock head coach Jamie Mitchell is shown during the 7A quarter final playoff game against Cabot at Charging Wildcat stadium in North Little Rock.

