GOLF

Three share lead

The 2019 European Tour got underway on Thursday with Aaron Rai, Jason Scrivener and Yusaku Miyazato shooting 5-under 65s to share the lead after the first round of the Hong Kong Open. They were already 10 strokes ahead of Masters champion Patrick Reed, who made four bogeys and a double bogey in a 75 -- a week after contending at the World Tour Championship in Dubai. Tommy Fleetwood missed out on a second consecutive Race to Dubai title last week and he began his latest bid to become Europe's No. 1 by shooting 69. Sergio Garcia shot 70. Rai and Scrivener reached the turn at 1 under, only to find some hot form with the putter in the back nine as they benefited from favorable afternoon conditions following a breezy start to the day. An approach to within a few inches of the cup, setting up a tap-in eagle at No. 13, was the highlight of Rai's round. Scrivener picked up four shots in five holes from the 12th.

TENNIS

Chardy to lead French

France captain Yannick Noah has chosen Jeremy Chardy ahead of Lucas Pouille for the opening match of the Davis Cup final against Croatia. Chardy will lead 10-time champion France against Borna Coric on indoor clay at the Pierre Mauroy Stadium today in Lille, France. Pouille sealed France's victory over Belgium in last year's final and was widely expected to be picked again. Chardy is unbeaten on indoor clay in the Davis Cup. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who missed most of the season through injury, will then play Marin Cilic, Croatia's top player, in the second singles match. Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut are set to face Mate Pavic and Ivan Dodig in Saturday's doubles.

FOOTBALL

MSU ends sponsorship

Mississippi State University and the company that owns its sports broadcast rights have ended a sponsorship by a trucking company led by a man pardoned of cyberstalking. Gulf Relay of Clinton sponsored the university's military appreciation ceremonies before last week's game against Arkansas. The Clarion Ledger reported company President Douglas Hindman was honored during pregame ceremonies. Learfield Communications, which owns the rights to broadcast MSU games, said it didn't know that Hindman was arrested for soliciting sex from a minor in 2006 in an online sting. Hindman later pleaded guilty to a felony cyberstalking charge. Gov. Haley Barbour pardoned Hindman in 2012. Learfield, which pays the university for its multimedia rights, sold the sponsorship to Gulf Relay. Learfield said it mutually agreed with Gulf Relay to end the sponsorship and said it will work to improve sponsor vetting.

MOTOR SPORTS

Kubica returning to F1

Robert Kubica will make his return to Formula One next year with the Williams team. It completes a remarkable comeback for Kubica, rated as one of the quickest in F1 before a gruesome accident in 2011 left him needing seven hours of surgery on a partially severed right hand. The 33-year-old Polish driver impressed in testing for Williams last year and was a reserve and development driver this year. One of the main questions regarding his return was whether Kubica's fragile right arm could handle the strain of a heavy car. He earned 12 podium finishes in F1 from 2006-10 -- claiming his first pole position and victory in 2008 -- and was considered among the sport's brightest talents before his accident.

SOCCER

New rules on the way

World soccer's rule-making panel says it wants to give goalkeepers more freedom to move when facing a penalty. Currently, the Laws of the Game state goalkeepers "must remain on the goal line ... until the ball has been kicked." The panel, known as IFAB, now proposes "needing only one foot on the goal line when a penalty is taken," allowing goalkeepers to begin moving forward earlier. IFAB met Thursday in Glasgow, Scotland, to identify several changes it wants to approve at a March 2 meeting and take effect June 1. Proposals include ending trials with penalty shootouts to return to teams alternating kicks, cutting timewasting by forcing substituted players to leave the field at the nearest spot and writing a more precise wording for non-deliberate handball offenses.

OLYMPICS

Biathletes suspended

Nine biathletes from Kazakhstan have been suspended on suspicion of doping, including the country's entire women's Olympic team. The International Biathlon Union said the cases "are based on criminal investigations in Austria and Italy." Austrian police raided the Kazakhstan team's hotel at the 2017 world championships after medical equipment and team credentials were found in the garbage, but they were allowed to compete at the time after passing doping tests. The nine include six athletes who competed at the Olympics in February, including all four members of the women's team. None are Olympic medalists. The IBU's offices were raided by Austrian police earlier this year following allegations that bribes were paid to cover up Russian doping cases. The organization's longtime president stepped down shortly after.

GYMNASTICS

Documents: USOC knew of abuse long before Nassar

The U.S. Olympic Committee was made aware of sexual abuse in gymnastics more than two decades before the Lawrence G. Nassar molestation scandal shook the sport to its core, according to court documents filed Wednesday in a California federal court.

Kathy Scanlan, the president of USA Gymnastics from 1994 to 1998, said in a sworn statement last month that she had notified the USOC of the sexual abuse problem soon after she took charge of the organization. The USOC’s response, she said, was to discourage her from using the federation’s established protocol for investigating and disciplining its professional members who were accused of sexual abuse. She said that she had gone ahead and pursued cases anyway.

“USOC’s challenge to USAG disciplining professional members in this fashion (specifically impeding the ability to ban, suspend or investigate a member) would have inhibited me from adequately protecting minor members,” Scanlan said in her statement, which was part of hundreds of pages of documents filed Wednesday in a lawsuit that Aly Raisman, the two-time Olympian, has filed. Raisman is suing Nassar, who was the national team doctor; the USOC; USA Gymnastics; and other defendants.

Scanlan’s testimony highlighted the fact that the federation and the USOC had battled for years over how to handle sexual abuse cases. That conflict appears to have lasted until at least 1999, when Scanlan’s successor, Bob Colarossi, confronted the USOC in a letter that was unsealed in 2017 as part of another sex abuse case in the sport.

Colarossi wrote that the Olympic committee had demonstrated an “apparent indifference to the welfare of young children” and that committee members had repeatedly advised responding to reports of abuse by conducting “bare-bones telephonic hearings immediately upon receipt of a sexual abuse complaint.” Colarossi said that was not enough to protect young athletes.

On Wednesday, Patrick Sandusky, a spokesman for the USOC, declined to comment until he had had more time to look into the matter.

Sports on 11/23/2018